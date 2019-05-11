This photo, taken in Hibikinada Green Park in Kitakyushu on Saturday, shows a circular swing measuring about 163 meters in circumference. A total of 100 swings are attached to the structure. It has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's biggest. | KYODO

Kitakyushu's 100-seat swing set is recognized as world's longest

Kyodo

KITAKYUSHU - A circular swing in Kitakyushu, measuring 163 meters in circumference, was recognized Saturday as the longest in the world.

The structure erected in Hibikinada Green Park — which has 100 swings attached — was awarded Guinness World Record status after a commemorative event in which children were invited to give it a test workout.

“It’s like a dream, having this many swings to play on,” said 12-year-old Keisuke Hara.

The city government spent roughly ¥120 million to build the giant structure at a time when older swing sets throughout the country that no longer meet safety standards are being dismantled.

“There was a big demand for new swings from parents of small children,” said an official.

The previous record-holder was a 133-meter-long swing set in the Netherlands that was recognized in 1998.

Hibikinada Green Park, which has an admission fee of between ¥70 and ¥150, also features a pony corral, kangaroo petting zoo, botanical gardens, cycling course and a barbecue space.

