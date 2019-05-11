President Donald Trump meets with Navajo Code Talkers Fleming Begaye Sr. (seated) and Thomas Begay in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 27, 2017. | AP

WWII-era Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye dies at 97

AP

CHINLE, ARIZONA - The Navajo Nation has announced that World War II-era Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. has died.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says Begaye died Friday in Chinle, Arizona. He was 97.

Begaye was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese.

According to the Navajo Nation, Begaye served as a Code Talker from 1943 to 1945 and fought in the Battle of Tarawa and the Batter of Tinian. He spent a year in a naval hospital after being wounded.

Begaye later ran a general store in Chinle.

President Donald Trump honored Begaye and two other Navajo Code Talkers at the White House in November 2017.

