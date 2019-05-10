North Korea's Kim uses 'long-range strike' drill to heap pressure on Trump

North Korea said Friday that two missiles it fired a day earlier were part of military drill designed to bolster the nuclear-armed country’s “various long-range strike means,” state-run media said, heaping ever-more pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump.

The launches, which were actually of apparent short-range missiles that the Pentagon said flew more than 300 km, came amid stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, and would violate United Nations sanctions resolutions that ban the use of ballistic missile technology by the North.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un had overseen the exercises of military units in the country’s west and “learned about a plan of the strike drill of various long-range strike means and gave an order of start of the drill.”

KCNA said the drill was designed to “inspect the ability of rapid reaction” of the units and had “fully showed the might of the units which were fully prepared to proficiently carry out any operation and combat in the flames of the practical actual maneuvers kindled by the Party.”

Kim also referenced a similar drill that he led on Saturday — the second in five days — when the North fired several rounds of unidentified short-range “projectiles” into the Sea of Japan that the U.S. later referred to as “rockets and missiles.” Those launches were country’s first since November 2017

The North’s Foreign Ministry characterized them as “regular and self-defensive.”

But in an ominous note, the North hinted that more tests may be on the way, with Kim saying that he was looking “to further increase the capability of the defense units,” which carried out the two weapons tests.

The KCNA report quoted him as saying that “genuine peace and security of the country are guaranteed only by the strong physical force capable of defending its sovereignty.”

The spate of missile tests appeared to signal Pyongyang’s frustration with Washington over the deadlocked nuclear negotiations.

Trump said earlier Thursday that the U.S. is looking at the situation “very seriously.”

“They were smaller missiles — short-range missiles. Nobody is happy about it, but we’re taking a good look and we’ll see,” Trump said, adding that he thinks the North Koreans aren’t “ready to negotiate.”

In a surprising twist, the most significant pushback on the tests came Thursday from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has championed outreach to Pyongyang.

“I’d like to warn that if such tests continue, it could hurt dialogue,” Moon said in an interview with broadcaster KBS TV on Thursday, the eve of his second anniversary in office. “North Korea appears to have significant frustration that the Hanoi summit ended without a deal. It is protesting to the United States and South Korea.”

A second summit between Trump and Kim in February in Vietnam collapsed without a deal due to large differences over the scope of North Korea’s denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.

In a move that could further anger the North, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday that it took possession of a North Korean ship that had been seized by a foreign government more than a year ago after violating restrictions on transporting coal out of the North.

While U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks in Washington with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga that reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, the Trump administration appeared to be maintaining a relatively low-key response to the tests.

In Washington, U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, who was nominated by Trump the same day for the post, was quoted as saying the Pentagon remained focused on supporting a diplomatic approach to the issue.

“We’re going to stick to our diplomacy, and as you all know, we haven’t changed our operations or our posture, and we’ll continue to generate the readiness we need in case diplomacy fails,” he said.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, also joined this chorus, playing down the tests and telling CBS News the “supposed provocation” was “very minor.”

“These missiles, whatever they were, whatever you want to call them, they were very small. And not aimed at Japan, not aimed at Guam, they were aimed up the North Korean coast. So it was a very non-provocative provocation, if there is such a thing,” he said.

But the spate of launches could undercut what Trump has repeatedly touted as his greatest accomplishment so far in the two countries’ nuclear talks: halting missile and nuclear tests.

Prior to the two recent launches, the North’s last known missile test came more than 500 days ago, when it test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, which experts believe is capable of striking much, if not all, of the continental United States.

Pyongyang informally adopted a freeze on missile flight tests from then on, and in April last year declared a “suspension” of nuclear and long-range missile tests, but a short-range test would not violate that unilateral suspension.

David Kim, a research analyst with the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, said the North’s emphasis on training focused on “various long-range” strike options could mean that the training “was meant for a longer reach than Seoul, meaning the Japanese Archipelago.”

The North threatened Japan with destruction, and even lobbed longer-range missiles over the country during soaring tensions in 2017. Tokyo has long urged Trump to make all ballistic missiles, not just longer-range weapons that can hit the U.S., as part of any rollback of the North’s weapons of mass destruction programs — a request the U.S. has agreed to push Pyongyang on.

But North Korean has warned of an “undesired consequence” for the U.S. if Washington does not adjust its policy on the North’s denuclearization by an end-of-the-year deadline set by Kim.

The Stimson Center’s Kim, a former State Department nonproliferation and East Asia desk official, said the recent launches were an unambiguous warning to Trump.

“The message is clear from North Korea: They are ready to negotiate with Trump but diplomacy has a shelf life,” Kim said. “We can consider additional escalation by Kim if Trump continues to dismiss North Korea’s actions. Trump’s comment today that he doesn’t think North Korea is ready to negotiate doesn’t help the situation.”