Magnitude 6.3 quake hits off southwestern Japan; no threat of tsunami

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.3 hit off southwestern Japan on Friday, the weather agency said, issuing no tsunami warning.

The 8:48 a.m. quake measured a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in Miyazaki and Miyakonojo, Miyazaki Prefecture, and registered a 4 in many locations in Miyazaki, Kumamoto, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures, the Meteorological Agency said.

No abnormalities were reported at the Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

About an hour before the 6.3 quake, at 7:43 a.m., a magnitude 5.6 quake occurred in the same vicinity.