Bush camp-outed CIA operative and Trump critic Valerie Plame runs for Congress

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - Former CIA operative Valerie Plame has decided to run for the Democratic nomination for an open congressional seat in New Mexico.

Plame told The Associated Press on Thursday that she wants to give back to a community that welcomed her after leaving Washington.

She joins a field of seasoned local politicians that are pursuing the nomination in a heavily Democratic district in the northern part of the state.

Plame, who lives in Santa Fe, became a national figure after her identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in President George W. Bush’s administration in an effort to discredit her then-husband, Joe Wilson.

Former vice presidential aide I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby was convicted of obstruction of justice following the 2003 leak and pardoned by President Trump.

