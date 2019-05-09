Red circles show changes in landforms on asteroid Ryugu that were produced with projectiles released from Japanese space probe Hayabusa2, which includes artificial craters. | JAXA/VIA KYODO

National

Japan space agency finds 10 other artificial craters made on asteroid

Kyodo

Japan’s space agency said Thursday 10 other smaller man-made craters had been found on an asteroid after its Hayabusa2 space probe produced an artificial crater last month as part of its mission to explore the origin of life and the evolution of the solar system.

When the asteroid explorer fired a metal object at the Ryugu asteroid on April 5 to create a crater in the world’s first-of-its-kind experiment, scattered fragments of the impactor made other craters, about 1 meter in diameter, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

The newly discovered craters along with the initial one found earlier — which is about 10 meters in diameter and 2 to 3 meters in depth — are expected to help the agency examine the surface of the asteroid and estimate its age, according to JAXA.

The agency will continue to investigate the surface of Ryugu, around 340 million kilometers from Earth, in the hope that by June it will have found a suitable site for Hayabusa2 to collect more surface samples following the first such procedure in February.

Launched in December 2014 from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, Hayabusa2 reached Ryugu last June and is scheduled to return to Earth around the end of 2020 after completing its mission.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

In this photo made available April 9 by the Iranian presidential office, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani listens to head of Iran's nuclear technology organization Ali Akbar Salehi during Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran.
Japan hopes to mediate between U.S. and Iran to rescue 2015 nuclear deal
The Japanese government hopes to mediate between the United States and Iran to rescue the 2015 international nuclear deal, officials have said. "We note that Iran denies it is withdrawing...
The burden on the working population to support the national health care system is expected to continue increasing in the coming decades as Japan's rapid graying continues.
Cracks forming in premium-based health care system
One of the issues U.S. voters say they care the most about right now is health care. America is almost alone in the developed world in not providing its citizens with universal medical care....
Paolo Punzalan (third from right) of the Philippines explains the difficulties of learning Japanese as he gives a presentation with Akane Aragon at Shibaura House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on March 26.
Filipino student trio chart map to happy life in Japan
In navigating their way through Japan's often complex and confusing society, a group of Filipino international students formulated a road map for those who might choose to follow their path and wan...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Red circles show changes in landforms on asteroid Ryugu that were produced with projectiles released from Japanese space probe Hayabusa2, which includes artificial craters. | JAXA/VIA KYODO

,