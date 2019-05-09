Business / Corporate

Toyota to boost eco-friendly car and engine output in China with investment topping $2.2 billion

Nna/kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. will invest over $2.2 billion (¥242 billion) in China to boost eco-friendly vehicle and engine production with a local partner to meet growing demand.

Toyota plans to add 400,000 units to its annual production capacity for eco-friendly cars at GAC Toyota Motor Co. in Guangzhou, southern China, its Chinese partner Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. said. The target for additional units is equivalent to two-thirds of last year’s output.

GAC Toyota Motor, owned equally by Toyota and the Chinese partner, will invest $1.6 billion to expand production capacity in two phases scheduled to complete in 2022, Guangzhou Automobile said in a statement.

Toyota says the output of Toyota brand cars, including hybrid Camry sedans, at the Guangzhou manufacturing unit totaled 599,000 units last year.

Toyota and its Chinese partner will also step up engine production at GAC Toyota Engine Co. in the capital of Guangdong province. They are earmarking $605 million to add 432,000 engines to annual output capacity by 2021 as part of efforts under Toyota New Global Architecture, a program to enhance production quality and reduce costs with the introduction of a new vehicle platform, the statement said.

Toyota has not made public the engine production capacity of GAC Toyota Engine, which is 70 percent owned by Toyota and the remainder by the Chinese automaker.

“We will implement various measures to accelerate business in China,” said a spokesman for Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., a local unit in charge of public relations and other activities.

In China, 2018 sales of new-energy vehicles, like electric vehicles and hybrid cars, surged 61.7 percent to 1,256,000 units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Those sales are expected to grow further this year, increasing at least 400,000 units to 1.6 million, the industry group predicts.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Logo of taxi company Uber is seen on the roof of a private hire taxi in Liverpool, Britain, on April 15. Organizers of a strike by drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are planning demonstrations in 10 U.S. cities Wednesday, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, as well as some European locations like London.
Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike in cities across the U.S. and Europe
Drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are turning off their apps, to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from invest...
A man walks past an advertisement for Softbank in Tokyo. The telecoms firm's parent, SoftBank Group Corp., said Thursday its net profit in fiscal 2018 rose 35.8 percent to ¥1.41 trillion.
SoftBank Group net profit grew by third to ¥1.41 trillion in fiscal 2018 as Vision Fund bets paid...
SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday its net profit in fiscal 2018 rose 35.8 percent to ¥1.41 trillion, supported by gains from investments in technology startups through its nearly $100 billion Visi...
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been indicted in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, leaves a building in Tokyo that houses his lawyer's office on April 26, the day after his second release from the Tokyo Detention House on bail.
Court OKs change of residence in Tokyo for bailed former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been permitted by a court to change his residence to a house in Tokyo from a condominium while he is on bail, investigative sources said Thursday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Moritaka Yoshida attends a launch event for his company at Auto Shanghai 2019 on April 16. | KYODO

, , , ,