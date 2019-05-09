Customers at seven online shopping sites had their credit card information compromised after scammers set up fake settlement screens. | GETTY IMAGES

National / Crime & Legal

Credit card data of up to 15,000 shoppers may have been stolen from Japan-based online stores

Kyodo

At least seven online retailers have been hit by a scam resulting in the possible breach of some 15,000 customers’ credit card data between October last year and April, according to companies operating the websites.

In the scam, personal information was stolen after customers typed in data necessary to make payments on fake settlement screens that they believed were genuine.

Among the sellers compromised was an e-book site operated by Tokyo-based DLmarket Inc., which said in December the credit card information of up to 7,741 customers had been leaked. It later stopped selling items, and in June the entire site will be temporarily closed.

“The system needs to be rebuilt thoroughly,” the company said.

Iori Co., a towel store in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, reported in October a data breach that affected up to 2,145 customers.

Some of the stolen details, including credit card numbers, names of card holders, expiration dates and security codes, were confirmed to have been used for illegal purchases, the companies said.

Most of the compromised shopping sites were created using open-source software called EC-Cube. An official of the software developer said hackers who attacked the websites’ servers targeted weaknesses caused by improper settings on the websites, not the software itself.

In the scam, a fake screen appears when a customer finishes choosing goods, and displays an error message after credit card information is entered.

If the customer returns to the previous screen, the legitimate transaction site completes the order, and goods are delivered to the customer.

Even if customers notice something wrong at this stage, credit card information has already been sent to hackers, information technology security experts said.

“There seems to be a computer program which automatically finds defective websites. Online shopping operators need to strictly check whether there are any problems in their sites,” said Tsuyoshi Tsurushima, an IT consultant well-versed in online shopping security.

Credit card information is prone to cyberattacks, with data obtained from one card available at several thousand yen on the anonymous darknet, which facilitates untraceable online activities.

According to the Japan Consumer Credit Association, losses from stolen credit card numbers in the country totaled ¥18.7 billion ($170 million) in 2018, the highest since the industry group started compiling data in 2014.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. ends its search for F-35A stealth fighter that crashed off Aomori, but Japan to keep looking
The U.S. Navy has terminated its search for a Japanese F-35A stealth fighter that crashed off Japan's coast last month. The pilot is still missing, and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Japan ...
Paolo Punzalan (third from right) of the Philippines explains the difficulties of learning Japanese as he gives a presentation with Akane Aragon at Shibaura House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on March 26.
Filipino student trio chart map to happy life in Japan
In navigating their way through Japan's often complex and confusing society, a group of Filipino international students established a road map for those who might choose to follow their path and wa...
The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence transits through international waters in the South China Sea with the Indian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata and tanker INS Shakti, the Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier Izumo and destroyer Murasame and the Philippine Navy patrol ship BRP Andres Bonifacio.
Japan's Izumo helicopter carrier drills with U.S., India and Philippine militaries in disputed So...
Naval vessels from Japan, the U.S., India and the Philippines have sailed together through the disputed South China Sea in a nearly weeklong multilateral drill amid tensions with China over the str...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Customers at seven online shopping sites had their credit card information compromised after scammers set up fake settlement screens. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,