A black caiman in the Mamiraua River at the Mamiraua Reserve in Brazil's Amazonas state | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Ex-ministers blast Jair Bolsonaro for dismantling Brazil's environmental protections

Reuters

BRASILIA - Eight former Brazilian environment ministers blasted new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his administration in a letter on Wednesday, saying it is dismantling the country’s environmental protections.

The former officials criticized the government’s decision to strip the environment ministry’s authority over forestry and water agency services, while also saying a lack of clear directives to combat climate change is threatening Brazil’s ability to meet its commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“All this reinforces in the end a sense of impunity, which is the byword for more deforestation and more violence,” they wrote, arguing that this perceived dismantling was unconstitutional.

Brazil’s current Environment Minister Ricardo Salles responded point by point to the letter in a statement and blamed external forces for what he saw as a campaign against the country.

“What is damaging Brazil’s image is the permanent and well-orchestrated defamation campaign by NGOs and supposed experts, within and outside of Brazil,” Salles’ letter said.

Bolsonaro on the campaign trail railed against what he has called “an industry” of environmental fines targeting farmers and at one point considered pulling out of the Paris Agreement on climate change. He still maintains climate change may not be man-made, although Brazil remains a party to the agreement.

His remarks have spurred fears among environmentalists that deforestation will spike in Brazil’s portion of the Amazon rain forest, which absorbs vast amounts of greenhouse gases.

Brazil’s Amazon deforestation, however, has fallen 34 percent year-on-year in the first four months of the year, according to data from the country’s space agency, INPE.

The former environment ministers who drafted the letter include Rubens Ricupero, who served in the early 1990s, and Edson Duarte, who stepped down at the end of the previous government.

In his response, which is longer than the original letter, Salles said he agreed with the former ministers’ call for robust and efficient environmental regulations.

“The current government did not reject, nor deconstruct, any previously assumed commitment that is tangible, advantageous and concrete for Brazilian society,” he wrote.

Salles criticized a lack of action in a variety of areas by previous governments. He defended moving the authority over forest services and the water agency ANA to other ministries. saying it would help kickstart action in those areas.

“We reaffirm our commitment to combat illegal deforestation, with effective actions and not merely rhetoric,” he wrote.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, together with her mother, Doria Ragland, show their newborn son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, west of London, on Wednesday.
Prince Harry and Meghan's royal romance crowned by birth of first child
The arrival this week of their first child — a boy shown off to the public on Wednesday — crowns the whirlwind love story of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, coming less than three years since th...
A UNHCR worker speaks with a family of Afghan asylum-seekers who were deported to Serbia in the middle of the night, at a center for asylum-seekers in the northern Serbian city of Subotica Wednesday. Hungary, which greatly tightened asylum procedures last year, rejected the families' asylum requests and gave them the choice of being expelled to Serbia or being flown back to Afghanistan.
Night deportations from Hungary crush Afghan families' hopes and draw UNHCR scorn
When they set off for Europe with their families some four years ago, two Afghan brothers never expected a European Union country to crush their dreams in the dark of night. Their hopes were das...
Brendan Bialy smiles as he jokes with reporters while speaking about his part in stopping the attack at the STEM School Highlands Ranch early Wednesday in Centennial, Colorado. Bialy, 18, said he, Kendrick Castillo and a third student tried to stop the gunman Wednesday by charging at him at the STEM School Highlands Ranch.
Lone death in Colorado school shooting, teen didn't hesitate to charge attacker
When a gunman burst into his high school classroom, Kendrick Castillo did not hesitate. The 18-year-old immediately charged, pinning the attacker to the wall before he was fatally shot protectin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A black caiman in the Mamiraua River at the Mamiraua Reserve in Brazil's Amazonas state | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,