New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman addresses members of the Senate at the state Capitol in Albany in January. The Manhattan Democrat is one of the main sponsors of a bill that would allow congressional investigators to get access to President Donald Trump's state tax returns, giving Democrats a potential end-run around the administration's refusal to disclose the president's federal returns. The state senate approved the legislation Wednesday. | AP

NY Senate votes to grant U.S. Congress access to Trump's state tax returns

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK - The New York Senate adopted a bill Wednesday to grant the U.S. Congress access to Donald Trump’s state tax returns, after the U.S. president blocked attempts by congressional committees to review his past filings.

The bill still has to be approved by the New York State Assembly, but that body is dominated by Democrats, making its passage all but certain.

The bill — the latest round in a battle between the Republican president and the Democrat-led House of Representatives — will then have to be signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has already signaled his support for the plan.

Introduced by Democratic Sen. Brad Hoylman, the bill authorizes the state’s fiscal authorities to share tax declarations with three congressional committees in Washington.

In most U.S. states, taxpayers have to submit three separate tax returns — one to the federal government, one to the state and one to the city or municipality they live in.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury refused a demand by Congress to hand over Trump’s federal tax returns, which it was demanding as part of the wide-ranging investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

The submission of the former real-estate mogul’s New York state tax returns could offer a first, if partial, insight into the current financial situation of the president, who has declared himself to be a multi-billionaire.

Trump is the first president since the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s not to make his tax returns public.

Two years ago, the MSNBC journalist Rachel Maddow uncovered Trump’s tax filings from 2005, but nothing more recent has so far been unearthed and the president has refused to any effort to release them.

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a report that Trump declared business losses of $1.17 billion between 1985 and 1994.

