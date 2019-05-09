'Off the charts': Number of migrants nabbed at U.S. southern border tops 100,000 again

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost testifies by a photo of agents with children during a Senate Judiciary Border Security and Immigration Subcommittee hearing about the border, Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. | AP

WASHINGTON - The number of migrants apprehended at the southern border topped 100,000 for the second month in a row, as the Trump administration manages an ever increasing number of Central American families streaming to the U.S.

According to Homeland Security figures, there were 109,144 migrants encountered in April, including more than 58,000 families and 8,800 unaccompanied children taken into custody.

Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost told senators on Wednesday that apprehension numbers were “off the charts,” and she’s had to divert agents to care for children. As she spoke, images of Border Patrol agents holding small children flashed behind her.

She said shifting resources will not address the crisis. She said she is worried about drugs and other contraband that is getting through as resources are shifted to caring for children.

Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, in April. The number of migrants apprehended at the southern border topped 100,000 for the second month in a row, as the Trump administration manages an ever increasing number of Central American families streaming to the U.S. | AP U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost testifies by a photo of agents with children during a Senate Judiciary Border Security and Immigration Subcommittee hearing about the border, Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. | AP Migrants approach the Bravo river at the border line between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso in Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday. | REUTERS

