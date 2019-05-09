This handout picture taken and released by Myanmar Department of Civil Aviation on Wednesday shows a Biman Bangladesh airlines passenger plane after it slid off a runway at Yangon International airport in Yangon. Eleven people were injured as a plane slid off the runway, police said, as a freak storm hit the city. | HANDOUT / MYANMAR DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL AVIATION / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

Biman Bangladesh plane skids off runway in Yangon, leaving 17 injured

Reuters

YANGON - A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skidded off the runway when it landed in bad weather at Yangon’s international airport on Wednesday evening, injuring at least 17 people, officials said.

The Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft was carrying 29 passengers and four crew when it bounced while landing during heavy winds in Myanmar’s commercial capital, Bangladesh’s ambassador said. The plane was severely damaged.

The 17 who sustained mostly minor injuries were admitted to a local hospital, Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, told Reuters.

“The main reason, the pilot told me, was the weather — crosswinds,” he said, “When he was trying to land … suddenly the aircraft jumped, went up and went down heavily.”

A photo published by the Myanmar Times showed the plane halfway off the runway with its fuselage apparently broken.

Shakil Miraj, general manager for Biman Bangladesh, also blamed bad weather for the crash.

The airline flies between Yangon and Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka four days a week.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s Department of Civil Aviation declined comment, saying the department had not received a report of the incident from the ground.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A migrant woman reacts inside the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in Tajora shelter center after it was hit by shrapnel from an airstrike, in Tripoli Wednesday.
France seeks Libya cease-fire after Tripoli migrant center is struck
France's President Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday for a cease-fire in the month-long battle for Libya's capital Tripoli after fighting hit a migrant detention center overnight. With foreign...
The J. Edgar Hoover Building of the FBI is seen in Washington in April. The FBI has around 850 open investigations into domestic terrorism, most of them involving anti-government and white nationalist extremists, a senior FBI official said Wednesday.
FBI has 850 open cases on domestic terrorism: officials
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has around 850 open investigations into domestic terrorism, most of them involving anti-government and white nationalist extremists, a senior FBI official said W...
Emergency workers are seen Monday at the site of a crash of a Russian-made Superjet-100 at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow, a day after the plane crashed during landing.
Superjet flights scrubbed following Russian plane disaster
Russian national carrier Aeroflot canceled four flights that normally use the Sukhoi Superjet aircraft Wednesday, days after a deadly crash during an emergency landing in Moscow where 41 people die...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Myanmar rescue members help an injured passenger in Yangon International airport Wednesda. A plane operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines skidded off the runway while landing Wednesday evening at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport. | AP This handout picture taken and released by Myanmar Department of Civil Aviation on Wednesday shows a Biman Bangladesh airlines passenger plane after it slid off a runway at Yangon International airport in Yangon. Eleven people were injured as a plane slid off the runway, police said, as a freak storm hit the city. | HANDOUT / MYANMAR DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL AVIATION / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,