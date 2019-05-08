Sekisui House suffered a huge loss after paying for this plot of land near JR Gotanda Station in central Tokyo, in a deal that turned out to be a scam. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Three people plead guilty over fraudulent Tokyo land sale

Kyodo

Three people pleaded guilty Wednesday at a trial over a bogus land sale in Tokyo that targeted home builder Sekisui House Ltd. in 2017.

According to the indictment, the three colluded to swindle Sekisui House out of about ¥5.5 billion ($50 million) in a fraudulent deal to sell a plot of land in a prime location in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward. One of them, Masami Haketa impersonated the female owner of the land by using a fake passport.

The defense team for 64-year-old Haketa sought leniency during the trial at the Tokyo District Court.

“She didn’t know the whole picture and just followed what her accomplices told her,” Haketa’s lawyer said.

The other two defendants — Yoshihiro Tokoyoda, 67, and Koko Akiba, 75, — enlisted Haketa and coached her on how to act like the female landowner.

The Tokyo police have arrested 17 people in connection with the land scam, including the suspected mastermind, 59-year-old Misao Kaminsukasu, who has been indicted on charges including fraud. His trial has not yet started.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Taro Kono
Japan supports Taiwan's World Health Assembly bid
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed support on Wednesday for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly, risking China's anger. It marks the first time for Japan to pu...
The number of medical accidents reported in Japan hit a record high of 4,565 cases in 2018, up 470 from the previous year, according to the nonprofit organization Japan Council for Quality Health Care.
Japan sees record number of medical accidents in 2018
The number of medical accidents reported in the nation hit a record high of 4,565 cases in 2018, up 470 from the previous year, a nonprofit organization that collects annual data told Kyodo News...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force's newest Izumo-class helicopter carrier, the DDH-184 Kaga, is moored at a naval base in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, in April last year.
U.S. President Trump to inspect Japanese destroyer with Prime Minister Abe during visit in late May
U.S. President Donald Trump will likely board the Izumo-class destroyer Kaga docked at a Maritime Self-Defense Force base near Tokyo when he makes a state visit to Japan in late May, bilateral s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sekisui House suffered a huge loss after paying for this plot of land near JR Gotanda Station in central Tokyo, in a deal that turned out to be a scam. | KYODO

, , ,