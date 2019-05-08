The interior of a General Motors Co. self-driving car | KYODO

Business / Corporate

GM autonomous vehicle unit to receive $1.15 billion investment from Honda and others

JIJI

NEW YORK - GM Cruise Holdings LLC, a self-driving car unit of U.S. auto giant General Motors Co., said Tuesday it will receive a $1.15 billion (¥126 billion) investment from a group of existing investors, including Honda Motor Co.

The parent company of the GM unit and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund are also among the investors.

According to Honda, the company will invest an additional $37 million in the GM unit, with its equity stake rising to 6.0 percent.

Honda announced in October that it would invest $750 million in GM Cruise and spend some $2 billion over the next 12 years to fund projects at the GM unit.

The SoftBank Vision Fund, which has already decided to invest $2.25 billion in the GM unit, stopped short of disclosing the amount of the fresh investment.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Stephanie Cuthbertson, director of product management for Android at Google, discusses the mobile operating system during the Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, on Tuesday.
Google debuts privacy controls and principles at its I/O developers event
Alphabet Inc.'s Google business announced new privacy controls Tuesday for its services, including "incognito mode" for Google Maps, and published new privacy commitments for its hardware, showing ...
Whether the world's two largest economies will sink deeper into their trade conflict may depend on negotiations Thursday and Friday, when a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington.
Tariff war renewed? How U.S.-China trade talks could play out
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest trade gamble has set the stage for a tense round of negotiations this week between the U.S. and China that will have markets on edge. Trump's unpredictabilit...
A new, less fatty brand of wagyu is being targeted at health-conscious meat lovers.
Cattle go on diet as new wagyu brand in Wakayama targets health-conscious meat lovers
Some Japanese black cattle in Wakayama Prefecture, renowned for the distinctive fatty marbling of their meat, have been put on a diet. A new less-fatty wagyu brand has been launched in the prefe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The interior of a General Motors Co. self-driving car | KYODO

, , , ,