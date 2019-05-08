A police officer examines the wreckage of a car that crashed into pedestrians in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district on April 19. | KYODO

National

No problems found in car driven by 87-year-old involved in fatal crash in Tokyo's Ikebukuro

Kyodo

No abnormalities were found with the accelerator or brake pedals of a car involved in a fatal crash last month in a major Tokyo district, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Although the driver, 87-year-old Kozo Iizuka, claimed the gas pedal became stuck as he drove through the capital’s busy Ikebukuro district, police believe it is most likely he depressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The crash, which occurred around noon on April 19, killed a three-year-old girl and her mother after Iizuka’s car hurtled for about 150 meters, struck a guardrail, plowed through crossings and hit a garbage truck.

The accident also injured eight others. The police conducted a vehicle inspection at the end of April with Iizuka’s family present, using the same model and year as his car, the sources said.

They said parts of his car were transferred to the test model, as it was too damaged for testing.

Iizuka, a former senior government official, and his wife, who is also in her 80s, sustained broken bones.

The police have said they will question him after he has recovered from his injuries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

First responders tend to those injured in a car accident in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Wednesday, in which a group of children were hit.
Vehicle in crash hits group of toddlers, killing 2 and injuring 13 others
Two vehicles crashed Wednesday morning before one hit a group of children, leaving at least 2 dead and 13 others injured, in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture. The children, aged between 2 and 3, we...
The Japan Atomic Energy Agency has launched a study over the possible use of artificial intelligence in identifying the origin and characteristics of nuclear materials collected in the aftermath of an act of nuclear terrorism.
JAEA studying use of AI for forensic analysis after acts of nuclear terrorism
The Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) has launched a study to explore the potential use of artificial intelligence for identifying the origin and characteristics of nuclear materials collected i...
Emperor Naruhito performs a ritual at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday to report the ceremonies for his enthronement and great thanksgiving to be held this fall.
In first palace ritual of his reign, Japan's new emperor reports enthronement plans to his ancestors
Emperor Naruhito performed his first formal ritual within the Imperial Palace on Wednesday following his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne last week, ceremonially reporting to his ancestors tha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A police officer examines the wreckage of a car that crashed into pedestrians in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district on April 19. | KYODO

, , , ,