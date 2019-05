Two cars crashed Wednesday morning, hitting a group of children and leaving at least 13 injured in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture. At least four of them were unconscious, police said.

The children from a nursery school, age between 2 and 3, were taking a walk when the two cars crashed in an accident and one of them rammed into them, Shiga Prefectural Police said.

Police arrested the two women who were driving the two cars.