Spokesman for Sudan's Transitional Military Council Lt. Gen. Shamseddine Kabbashi speaks during a press conference in Khartoum on Tuesday. Sudan has been rocked by months of nationwide protests that initially erupted after the price of bread tripled, before targeting Omar Bashir's 30-year rule. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Sudan army rulers want to retain Sharia as legal guide

AFP-JIJI

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s army rulers Tuesday said Islamic law should remain as the guiding principle in a new civilian structure, after protest leaders handed in proposed changes they want enforced but kept silent on Sharia.

The 10-member military council was handed the proposals last week for the new civilian structures protest leaders want.

The military council told reporters that the generals overall agreed to the proposals but had “many reservations.” These included the silence on Islamic Sharia law remaining the bedrock of all laws.

“The declaration failed to mention the sources of legislation, and the Islamic sharia law and tradition should be the source of legislation,” Lt. Gen. Shamseddine Kabbashi, spokesman for the military council, told reporters.

Sudan, under ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, saw Islamic law applied inconsistently, even though the country’s constitution says that Sharia is the guiding principle.

This led to thousands of women being flogged for “indecent behavior,” according to women’s rights activists.

Kabbashi said the military council was also of the opinion that declarations of emergencies be in the hands of a “sovereign” authority and not the cabinet as proposed by protest leaders.

He said the composition of a “sovereign” body has yet to be discussed with the protest leaders.

The military council and protest leaders have differed on the composition of an overall ruling council, with protest leaders demanding it be led by majority civilians and the generals insisting it be a military-led body.

Thousands of protesters meanwhile remain encamped outside the army complex, demanding that the army rulers step down and hand over power to a civilian administration.

The generals took power after the army ousted Bashir on April 11 following months of protests against his iron-fisted rule.

But since then the military council has resisted calls for handing over power to civilians, the main demand of protesters.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, takes the stage during a campaign stop in Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday. Biden promised to end the deportation of veterans who aren't U.S. citizens if he's elected president, making one of his first forays into immigration policy since launching his campaign last month.
Joe Biden in Nevada: Trump using immigration 'to demonize people'
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Trump administration's removal of protections from deportation for young immigrants and the separation of immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks privately after addressing a bipartisan group at the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University Tuesday in New York.
Nancy Pelosi issues impeachment warning as White House escalates subpoena fight
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that the Trump administration's defiance of subpoenas could be an impeachable offense, even as the top White House lawyer instructed his predecessor not to comply ...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters in flight after a previously unannounced trip to Baghdad on Wednesday. Pompeo is scheduled to meet with the Iraqi prime minister and president.
Mile Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Baghdad as U.S.-Iran tensions heat up
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Baghdad late Tuesday on an unannounced visit, an Iraqi government source told AFP, canceling a trip to Germany amid boiling U.S.-Iran tensions. The ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Spokesman for Sudan's Transitional Military Council Lt. Gen. Shamseddine Kabbashi speaks during a press conference in Khartoum on Tuesday. Sudan has been rocked by months of nationwide protests that initially erupted after the price of bread tripled, before targeting Omar Bashir's 30-year rule. | AFP-JIJI A Sudanese boy uses a false camera made of cardboard and acts like he is filming during a sit-in outside the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum in April. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,