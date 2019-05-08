Signs for employment opportunities are posted at an exit ramp off of Interstate 79 in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, March 1. | AP

Business / Economy

U.S. job openings up 4.8%, jumped to nearly 7.5 million in March

AP

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers advertised almost 7.5 million jobs at the end of March, a solid figure that signals hiring will likely remain strong in the months ahead.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that job openings rose 4.8 percent from the previous month, while the number of people quitting their jobs slipped. There are now 1.2 million more open jobs than there are unemployed Americans, a dynamic that suggests businesses will have to keep raising pay to attract and retain the workers they need.

The figures underscore the ongoing strong demand for labor that exists among U.S. companies, as the recovery nears the end of its 10th year. On Friday, the government said that employers added a surprisingly high 263,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate fell to a nearly 50-year low of 3.6 percent.

Job openings jumped in construction, shipping and warehousing, health care, and a category that mostly includes restaurants and hotels.

Tuesday’s report, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, tracks the number of available jobs, as well as total hiring, quits, and layoffs. Since the report began tracking the data in December 2000, there were always more unemployed people that open positions, until 13 months ago. That’s when jobs outnumbered people for the first time.

Total hiring has not increased as much as job postings have, which suggests employers are struggling to fill jobs given the dwindling number of those out of work.

Job openings have risen 8.6 percent in the past year, while total hiring in the JOLTS report has barely increased.

JOLTS tracks overall, or gross hiring, while the monthly jobs report calculates a net figure.

Separately, more quits are typically a sign of a healthy job market, as most workers leave a job when they have another one lined up, usually at higher pay.

Quits fell 1.1 percent in March from February to 3.4 million, but that is still above last year’s figure. More quitting can also encourage employers to pay more, to discourage their workers from leaving.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Lyft President John Zimmer and CEO Logan Green speak as their company lists on the Nasdaq at an IPO event in Los Angeles March 29.
Lyft unveils Waymo partnership as loss widens to $1.1 billion
Lyft said Tuesday its loss in the past quarter widened to $1.1 billion in the ride-hailing giant's first financial report as a public company, as it announced it was teaming up with former Google c...
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York Tuesday.
Dow drops 500 points as worsening U.S.-Chinese trade tensions rattle financial markets
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 500 points Tuesday amid a broad sell-off on Wall Street as the U.S. and China inched closer to a potential escalation in their costly trade war. ...
Boeing 737 Max jetliners are parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21.
FAA convenes multiagency board to review Boeing software fix
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it had convened a multiagency Technical Advisory Board to review Boeing's proposed software fix on the grounded 737 Max. The board consists of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Signs for employment opportunities are posted at an exit ramp off of Interstate 79 in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, March 1. | AP

,