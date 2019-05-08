World / Science & Health

U.S. hospital ship to deploy to Latin American in June after millions of Venezuelans flee

AP

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon says a U.S. Navy hospital ship is preparing to deploy to Latin America to provide medical services in countries where several million Venezuelans have taken refuge.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Tuesday that before the USNS Comfort can be deployed from its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, a staff of doctors, nurses and other medical staff have to be assembled. Another defense official said the plan is to send the ship from Norfolk in June.

The Comfort’s last fall tour provided medical assistance in Colombia and other countries where most of an estimated 3 million Venezuelan refugees have settled to escape a deep political and economic crisis. U.S. officials have warned that many more Venezuelans are expected to flee their country if the crisis continues.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with eastern forces in al-Yarmouk south of Tripoli Tuesday.
Libya force says it seized foreign pilot after downing plane over Tripoli
Libyan fighters say they shot down an enemy plane over Tripoli and captured its European pilot. The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, released video footage Tuesday of a...
A B-52 bomber from North Dakota does a flyby for the centennial anniversary of the creation of the La Fayette Escadrille at the Escadrille Memorial in Marnes-la-Coquette, France, in 2016. The U.S. Air Force is deploying massive B-52 Stratofortress bombers to the Gulf in response to an alleged possible plan by Iran to attack American forces in the region, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers to Middle East to counter Iran 'threat'
The U.S. Air Force is deploying massive B-52 Stratofortress bombers to the Gulf in response to an alleged possible plan by Iran to attack American forces in the region, the Pentagon said Tuesday. ...
A crane lifts the gutted Sukhoi SSJ100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines in Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Monday.
Russia probes possible pilot error after deadly Aeroflot jetliner blaze
Russian investigators were on Tuesday considering pilot error as the cause of a crash that saw a plane erupt in flames at Moscow's busiest airport and kill 41 people during an emergency landing, me...

, , , ,