Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks April 16 to a government committee tasked with expanding the number of midcareer hires by companies to improve labor productivity. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Nearly 40% of companies see low retention rate for midcareer hires: survey

JIJI

Close to 40 percent of employers feel they have low retention rates for regular employees hired in the middle of their careers, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted online by recruitment agency En-Japan Inc. between late January and late February on companies that have hired midcareer employees over the past three years. Valid responses were received from 693 firms.

Of the respondents, 6.9 percent said their retention rate for midcareer employees was “very low” and 29.8 percent answered “low.” On the other hand, the ratios of respondents answering “high” and “very high” were 21.6 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

Companies that said midcareer hires were likely to quit between six months and a year after being hired accounted for 19.2 percent, while 5.8 percent said such employees tend to leave in less than a month. One in three firms said a midcareer hire was prone to quitting in less than six months.

The percentage of respondent companies saying they plan to actively work on retaining midcareer hires stood at 62.5 percent, while 20.4 percent said they will do so for some of their overall employees.

When asked to give reasons for working on raising the retention rates for midcareer hires, with multiple answers allowed, 70.6 percent said they do not want to let go of personnel trained by them, 59.5 percent cited difficulties in recruiting new employees and 46.8 percent said they want to avoid lowering workplace morale.

Observers say retaining midcareer hires is crucial for many companies, especially in the midst of Japan’s severe labor shortage.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Nikkei 225 stock average fell below 22,000 on Tuesday, hit by renewed concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions.
Trump hiking tariffs after China reneged on trade commitments, say U.S. trade officials
Top U.S. trade officials claimed Monday that China has backtracked on substantial commitments during trade talks with the United States, prompting President Donald Trump to impose additional tar...
Akio Toyoda
Toyota President Akio Toyoda to get honorary doctorate from U.S. college
Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda will receive an honorary degree from Babson College in Massachusetts, his alma mater. The honorary degree will be presented May 18 when Toyoda, 63, will ...
Isetan's flagship department store stands in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.
Tough online competition forces Isetan Mitsukoshi to shutter one of its Singapore outlets
Leading department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. will shut one of its five outlets in Singapore due to tough competition from online retailers. Its local subsidiary, Isetan (Sin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks April 16 to a government committee tasked with expanding the number of midcareer hires by companies to improve labor productivity. | KYODO

, ,