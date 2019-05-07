Sri Lankan security personnel stand guard after clashes erupted between Christian and Muslim communities in Negombo on Monday. Sri Lanka's Roman Catholic Church appealed for calm and an alcohol ban on May 6 after clashes between Christians and Muslims following the Easter suicide attacks. | AFP-JIJI

All directly involved in Sri Lanka attacks dead or arrested, police say

AP

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan police said two bomb experts were among the suicide attackers who struck churches and hotels on April 21 and all those directly involved in the bombings are either dead or under arrest.

Acting police Chief C.D. Wickramaratne also said in a statement late Monday that explosives the group stacked for use in more attacks have been seized.

The bombings killed 257 people and wounded hundreds at three churches and three hotels. Seven suicide bombers died at their targets while another exploded his device later at a guesthouse after his device failed at a leading tourist hotel. A ninth killed herself to avoid capture by police at her home.

Authorities arrested dozens of people after the bombings and repeatedly said another attack from the Islamic State-linked extremist group was possible.

