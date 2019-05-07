This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman handed Daoud a 16-year prison sentence for trying to kill hundreds of people by detonating a car bomb outside a Chicago bar in 2012, saying she factored in his mental health in imposing a sentence much lower than prosecutors requested. | U.S. MARSHALS OFFICE / VIA AP

U.S. hands Chicago car bomb plotter 16-year prison sentence

AFP-JIJI

CHICAGO - A U.S. judge on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old who was arrested as a teenager for an attempted car bombing in Chicago to 16 years in prison.

Adel Daoud was 18 years old when he was arrested in 2012 for attempting to engage in “violent jihad” by blowing up a bar in the Midwestern city’s downtown.

Daoud thought he had a car bomb, but undercover agents had in fact given him a dummy device and arrested him after he attempted to detonate it.

Daoud, a U.S. citizen who lived in the Chicago suburb of Hillside, entered a guilty plea in November, in an unusual arrangement where he did not admit wrongdoing.

A federal judge’s sentence Monday, which included 45 years of supervised release, was less than the 40 years imprisonment prosecutors were seeking.

Daoud was to be credited the seven years he has already spent behind bars.

According to an affidavit in the case, two undercover FBI agents contacted Daoud in response to material he posted online and began exchanging messages with him.

“During these communications, Daoud expressed an interest in engaging in violent jihad, either in the United States or overseas, referred to his ongoing efforts to recruit other individuals to engage in violent jihad and mentioned that he had discussed plans for an attack with ‘trusted brothers,'” read the affidavit.

Daoud sought guidance on carrying out a terrorist attack, was eventually given a phony bomb in a Jeep by an undercover agent, and attempted to detonate it in front of a bar.

Daoud’s lawyers had raised questions about his mental health over apparent delusions such as claiming the government, judge and attorneys were all part of a vast conspiracy and members of the Illuminati.

In a separate case, Daoud had also pleaded guilty to trying to solicit the murder of an FBI undercover agent and attacking another inmate while in jail.

