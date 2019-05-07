Public school professors and students protest budget cuts in education, as one holds the Portuguese message: "The class is in the street today!" outside a military school where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was attending a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro Monday. Students and professors are protesting sudden budget cuts for federally funded public high schools and universities, implemented by Bolsonaro's far-right administration. | AP

World / Politics

Hundreds protest Bolsonaro's public education funding cuts

AFP-JIJI

RIO DE JANEIRO - Hundreds of students and professors protested against public education funding cuts outside a military high school in Brazil on Monday where far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was attending a ceremony.

Bolsonaro’s ultraconservative government sparked outrage last week when it revealed at least 30 percent cuts to the annual budgets of federally funded high schools and universities.

Holding posters warning the reductions would leave Latin America’s biggest country “rich in ignorance,” protesters crowded outside the main entrance to the state-run Military College of Rio de Janeiro, forcing Bolsonaro to leave by a side exit.

“This will greatly jeopardize Brazil’s science and technology for an entire generation,” Katia Barbosa, a 57-year-old professor at the Fluminense Federal University, told AFP.

Some former students of the military school made a heart sign with their hands as they paraded past the president, who was flanked by Vice President Hamilton Mourao — an ex-alumnus — Rio de Janeiro state Gov. Wilson Witzel and Mayor Marcelo Crivella.

But others gave Bolsonaro the thumbs-down signal in an apparent show of solidarity with the protesters outside.

Public education was under “attack” and the cuts would “freeze public education, research and technical education,” Maurilio Torres, a university student, told AFP.

State-run military colleges would not be affected by the funding cuts because they come under the defense ministry, not education, G1 news site said.

Bolsonaro said previously his government had been considering cutting public funds allocated to philosophy and sociology departments in universities.

“The goal is to focus on streams that generate an immediate return to the taxpayer, such as veterinary, engineering or medical studies,” he said.

Since assuming the presidency in January, Bolsonaro has been on an ideological campaign to promote his ultraconservative ideas and values, and to erase any trace of the 2003-2016 leftwing government Brazil had.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain, Sunday.
May's uneasy courtship of Jeremy Corbyn puts Brexit deal on knife edge
As the gray dawn came up over London on the morning of June 9, 2017, Theresa May had one urgent mission: to stop Jeremy Corbyn from becoming prime minister. May was hunkered down inside her Cons...
Then-FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2013. A tentative date of May 15 has been set for congressional testimony by the man who led the nearly two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a lawmaker said Sunday.
With Robert Mueller still on Justice Department staff, William Barr has sway over his testimony
Special counsel Robert Mueller was expected to step down days after concluding his investigation in March. Yet he remains a Justice Department employee — and the department won't say why. Whatev...
A destroyed building is seen Monday in Gaza City after Israeli airstrikes. Palestinian leaders in Gaza agreed a cease-fire with Israel to end a deadly two-day escalation in violence that threatened to widen into war, officials with knowledge of the deal said.
Israel's Gaza blockade under scrutiny after latest violence shows Hamas still potent force
For 12 years, Israel has maintained a blockade over the Gaza Strip, seeking to weaken the territory's militant Hamas rulers. And for 12 years, Hamas has remained firmly in power, developing a thriv...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Public school professors and students protest budget cuts in education, as one holds the Portuguese message: "The class is in the street today!" outside a military school where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was attending a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro Monday. Students and professors are protesting sudden budget cuts for federally funded public high schools and universities, implemented by Bolsonaro's far-right administration. | AP Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives the thumbs up after receiving an honorary title from the Rio de Janeiro Military School (CMRJ) during the celebration of the 130th anniversary of the school, at the Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,