World

All 14 aboard reported killed when private jet from Las Vegas crashes en route to Mexico

Reuters

MEXICO CITY - The remains of a plane that disappeared en route from the U.S. city of Las Vegas to Monterrey in northern Mexico have been found, a state government official said on Monday, with local media reporting that all 14 on board had died.

Mexican newspaper Reforma said the private plane had 11 passengers and three crew members on board.

The wreckage of the plane was found via aerial surveillance some 129 miles (208 km) northwest of the northern city of Monclova in the border state of Coahuila, said Fernando Orta of the state’s emergency services department.

Officials had not yet arrived to inspect the site, he added.

“The land is rather mountainous … so they’re going to take a while longer to arrive,” Orta said.

FlightAware, an online flight tracking service, said the plane was a Challenger business jet made by Canada’s Bombardier Inc. The company was not immediately available for comment.

A photograph published on local television network Milenio showed what it said were the burnt remnants of the plane, broken into pieces, spread over charred earth.

A Mexican transport ministry spokesman could not say whether there had been any survivors.

Local broadcaster Televisa reported the small twin-engine jet lost contact on Sunday with air traffic controllers sometime after 5:20 p.m. local time (2220 GMT) as the pilot descended to avoid a storm.

