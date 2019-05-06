Japan's traders brace for post-Golden Week upheaval as U.S.-China trade war roils markets

Japan’s stock market is set for a difficult return to business after the longest market holiday since World War II.

Japanese markets reopen Tuesday after an extended “Golden Week” holiday period that included the May 1 ascension of Emperor Naruhito to the Chrysanthemum Throne. The Topix index of the nation’s equities, which hasn’t traded since April 26, is poised for a delayed reaction to Monday’s market turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly re-escalated the trade war with China.

Trump announced on Twitter Sunday that the U.S. would more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and may slap a new 25 percent duty on another $325 billion. That sent Chinese equities and U.S. stock index futures tumbling, with the CSI 300 gauge of large-cap shares traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen at one point falling more than 6 percent. The yen strengthened on the news, while futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average traded in Singapore dropped as much as 1.7 percent.

“This will certainly put some heavy pressure on Asian stock markets,” said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer of Rakuten Securities Australia Pty in Sydney. “If this results in an escalation of tensions between the two trading partners then it can only lead to further downside for Asian stocks.”

China’s yuan plunged more than 1 percent against the dollar Monday, the most in more than three years. Futures on the S&P 500 Index tumbled as much as 2.2 percent. Haven assets such as U.S. Treasury futures climbed, while the Australian dollar and crude fell, as volatility returned to markets.

After Trump’s comments, the focus shifted to how China would respond. China is considering delaying a visit by its top negotiators to Washington this week, people familiar with the matter said.