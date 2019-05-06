Amnesty International activists hold a picture of Giulio Regeni during a demonstration in front of Montecitorio, the Italian Parliament, in Rome in 2017 to mark the first anniversary since the disappearance of Italian student Giulio Regeni. Egyptian police arrested and beat Regeni, who was later found murdered, because they thought he was a British spy, according to fresh testimony reported by Italian newspapers Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Egypt thought Italian student was British spy, tortured and murdered him: report

AFP-JIJI

ROME - Egyptian police arrested and beat an Italian student who was later found murdered because they thought he was a British spy, according to fresh testimony reported by Italian newspapers on Sunday.

The account of how Giulio Regeni, a 28-year-old doctoral researcher at Britain’s Cambridge University, disappeared in Cairo in January 2016 came from a witness who overheard an Egyptian intelligence agent speaking about “the Italian guy,” La Repubblica newspaper said.

The conversation about the tumultuous situation in Egypt in Arabic took place at a police convention in an unnamed African country in 2017 and was related to Italian prosecutors who have now asked Egyptian authorities for more information.

The Italian foreign ministry tweeted Sunday that it “supports the Rome prosecutor’s request for information, in the strong hope that it contributes to the path of justice for Giulio Regeni.”

The unnamed eavesdropper learned the Egyptian’s name when he exchanged business cards with a colleague, La Repubblica said.

He was one of five agents Italian prosecutors said in December last year that they were investigating for involvement in the murder of Regeni, who disappeared on his way to a Cairo metro station on January 25.

“We thought he was an English spy, we picked him up, I went and after putting him in the car we had to beat him. I myself hit him several times in the face,” the intelligence agent said, according to the Correre della Sera newspaper.

Regeni’s body was found days later by a roadside bearing extensive marks of torture in a case that strained the traditionally close relations between Cairo and Rome, which has accused Egypt of insufficient cooperation in the probe.

Italian prosecutors believe the new testimony is credible and have sent it along with other details to Egyptian prosecutors, requesting in particular the agent’s whereabouts at the time of the overheard conversation in the summer of 2017.

Egypt has always denied suggestions that its security services were involved in the death of Regeni, who was researching trade unions, a sensitive subject in Egypt.

Frustrated at the slow pace of the probe, Italy withdrew its ambassador to Egypt in April 2016, but sent a new envoy to Cairo the following year.

Egyptian authorities initially suggested Regeni died in a traffic accident, but later said he was killed by a criminal gang that was subsequently wiped out in a shootout with police.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

French Agence France Presse (AFP) war reporter Francois Pelou speaks to reporters as he arrives in Orly airport near Paris in 1970 from Rio de Janeiro after being expelled by Brazil's authorities for "activities against national security." The veteran French war reporter, who was a witness in Dallas to the fatal shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald, has died at the age of 94, his family said Sunday.
French AFP war reporter who witnessed Lee Harvey Oswald slaying dies at 94
A veteran French war reporter who was a witness in Dallas to the fatal shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald has died at the age of 94, his family said on Sunday In 1963, Francois Pelou, who also covere...
Damaged homes and fishing boats are seen in Puri, Odisha, India, on Sunday. Authorities launched a massive restoration-and-relief effort after Cyclone Fani left a trail of damage in eastern India and Bangladesh.
Cyclone Fani death toll rises to 42 in India and Bangladesh
The death toll from a cyclone that battered India and Bangladesh rose to 42 on Sunday as emergency teams raced to fix water supplies and roads devastated by the storm. Twenty-nine of the dead we...
In this 2018 courtroom sketch, Keith Raniere (second from right), leader of the secretive group NXIVM, attends a hearing at court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Raniere has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of forming a secret society within his organization that forced women to have sex with him. Opening arguments begin Tuesday.
Self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers
It was called "collateral" — nude photos and other embarrassing material that female members of an upstate New York self-improvement group turned over to their "masters" to ensure obedience, silenc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Relatives attend the funeral in 2016 of Giulio Regeni, a Cambridge University PhD student who was found dead bearing signs of torture after disappearing in Cairo, including his father Claudio (right), mother Paola (center) and his sister, Irene (third, right), in Fiumicello, Italy. | AFP-JIJI Amnesty International activists hold a picture of Giulio Regeni during a demonstration in front of Montecitorio, the Italian Parliament, in Rome in 2017 to mark the first anniversary since the disappearance of Italian student Giulio Regeni. Egyptian police arrested and beat Regeni, who was later found murdered, because they thought he was a British spy, according to fresh testimony reported by Italian newspapers Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,