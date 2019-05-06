Damaged homes and fishing boats are seen in Puri, Odisha, India, on Sunday. Authorities launched a massive restoration-and-relief effort after Cyclone Fani left a trail of damage in eastern India and Bangladesh. | BLOOMBERG

World

Cyclone Fani death toll rises to 42 in India and Bangladesh

AFP-JIJI

NEW DELHI - The death toll from a cyclone that battered India and Bangladesh rose to 42 on Sunday as emergency teams raced to fix water supplies and roads devastated by the storm.

Twenty-nine of the dead were in eastern India’s Odisha state and 13 in Bangladesh, officials in the two countries said — a fraction of the casualty numbers seen in past cyclones.

Cyclone Fani barreled into Odisha on Friday, packing winds up to 200 kph (125 mph) before losing intensity as it headed toward Bangladesh.

Twenty-one deaths were reported in the Hindu pilgrimage city of Puri, said Odisha special relief commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.

“We are trying to confirm the identity of the victims but since communication lines have been hit, it is taking time,” Sethi told AFP.

The toll in Bangladesh included six people struck by lightning, disaster management official Golam Mostofa told AFP.

Thousands of trees and mobile phone towers were uprooted and roofs were torn off by the storm. Many homes have now gone three days without power.

Odisha state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced cash and rice handouts for victims in need. He said cooked food would be supplied to some communities for 15 days.

Fani was the first summer cyclone to hit India’s Bay of Bengal coast in 43 years and only the third in the past 150 years, the chief minister said. Normally the storms hit around October and November.

India has earned praise from the UN and other experts for the speedy evacuation of 1.2 million people in the powerful storm’s path and minimizing the loss of life.

Improved forecasting models, public awareness campaigns and well-drilled evacuation plans — backed up by an army of responders and volunteers — saw Odisha’s inhabitants spared the worst of Fani’s fury.

In 1999 Odisha was hit by a super-cyclone that left nearly 10,000 dead.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Amnesty International activists hold a picture of Giulio Regeni during a demonstration in front of Montecitorio, the Italian Parliament, in Rome in 2017 to mark the first anniversary since the disappearance of Italian student Giulio Regeni. Egyptian police arrested and beat Regeni, who was later found murdered, because they thought he was a British spy, according to fresh testimony reported by Italian newspapers Sunday.
Egypt thought Italian student was British spy, tortured and murdered him: report
Egyptian police arrested and beat an Italian student who was later found murdered because they thought he was a British spy, according to fresh testimony reported by Italian newspapers on Sunday. ...
French Agence France Presse (AFP) war reporter Francois Pelou speaks to reporters as he arrives in Orly airport near Paris in 1970 from Rio de Janeiro after being expelled by Brazil's authorities for "activities against national security." The veteran French war reporter, who was a witness in Dallas to the fatal shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald, has died at the age of 94, his family said Sunday.
French AFP war reporter who witnessed Lee Harvey Oswald slaying dies at 94
A veteran French war reporter who was a witness in Dallas to the fatal shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald has died at the age of 94, his family said on Sunday In 1963, Francois Pelou, who also covere...
In this 2018 courtroom sketch, Keith Raniere (second from right), leader of the secretive group NXIVM, attends a hearing at court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Raniere has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of forming a secret society within his organization that forced women to have sex with him. Opening arguments begin Tuesday.
Self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers
It was called "collateral" — nude photos and other embarrassing material that female members of an upstate New York self-improvement group turned over to their "masters" to ensure obedience, silenc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Damaged homes and fishing boats are seen in Puri, Odisha, India, on Sunday. Authorities launched a massive restoration-and-relief effort after Cyclone Fani left a trail of damage in eastern India and Bangladesh. | BLOOMBERG

, ,