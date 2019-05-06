Policemen take photos at the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center after a group of Cuban migrants broke out and escaped the facilities, in Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS

90 U.S.-bound Cubans flee crowded migrant detention facility in south Mexico

MEXICO CITY - Ninety Cubans have broken out of the Siglo XXI migrant detention center in southern Mexico, the latest escape of migrants at the overextended facility.

The National Migration Institute says the migrants escaped in the very early hours of Sunday, causing minor damage to the facility in Tapachula, a town in Chiapas state.

It was the second such breakout at the center in recent weeks, as Mexican officials slowly sort through arrivals at Mexico’s southern border and hand out a dwindling number of humanitarian visas to migrants trying to reach the U.S. More than 600 Cubans fled the center in late April, and Mexico flew 170 Cubans home last week.

Frustrated by long waits for visas and overcrowding at shelters, many migrants are opting to continue north without Mexico’s blessing.

