President Donald Trump holds a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in January. Trump turned up the pressure on China Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. | AP

Business

Trump tweets threat to hike Chinese tariffs to 25% this week

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump turned up the pressure on China on Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Trump’s comments, delivered on Twitter, came as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume talks in Washington on Wednesday aimed at resolving a trade war that has shaken financial markets and cast gloom over the world economy.

Trump turned up the heat by saying he would raise import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25 percent from 10 percent on Friday. He’s twice pushed back deadlines — in January and March — to raise the tariffs in a bid to buy more time for a negotiated settlement.

But on Sunday, Trump, who has called himself a “tariff man,” said he’s losing patience. “The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” Trump tweeted.

The two countries are locked in a high-stakes dispute over China’s push to establish itself as a technological super power. The U.S. charges that China is resorting to predatory tactics — including cybertheft and forcing foreign companies to hand over technology — in a drive to establish Chinese companies as world leaders in advanced industries such as robotics and electric vehicles.

Last July, the Trump administration gradually began slapping import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing its policies. It now has imposed 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and 25 percent tariffs on another $50 billion.

The administration has repeatedly suggested that the negotiators are making progress. A month ago, Trump said that the two countries were “rounding the turn” and predicted that “something monumental” would be achieved in the next few weeks.

But last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemed to temper expectations, suggesting that Washington was willing to “move on” if it can’t get the deal it wants.

A substantive deal would require China to rethink the way it pursues its economic ambitions, abandoning or scaling back subsidies to its companies, easing up on the pressure for foreign companies to share trade secrets, and giving them more access to the Chinese market.

Philip Levy, senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and a White House economist under President George W. Bush, said the talks are too complicated for Trump’s high-pressure tactics to work. “The president treats this like we’re haggling over the price of a used car,” Levy said.

The prospect of higher tariffs and heightened tensions could alarm investors when markets open Monday. “When the president puts his foot down, it makes the market go down,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, wrote in a research note Sunday. “Tariff man is back just in time to make the stock market dive, dive, dive.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Canadian and Chinese flags are seen prior to a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on December 2017 in Beijing.
Fed-up Canada tells U.S. to help with China crisis over Huawei exec or forget about favors
Canada is leaning on the United States to help settle a dispute with China, which has started to block imports of vital Canadian commodities amid a dispute over a detained Huawei executive. In a...
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, March 26.
Boeing left airlines and FAA in dark on 737 alert linked to Lion Air crash
Boeing Co. knew months before a deadly 737 Max crash that a cockpit alert wasn't working the way the company had represented to buyers of the jetliner. But the planemaker didn't tell airlines or...
Democratic president candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at a town hall gathering at Keene State College, in Keene, New Hampshire, Saturday.
America's $1.6 trillion student debt woe spurring suicidal thoughts: survey
The $1.6 trillion in U.S. student debt may not pose a direct threat to the economy, but it's causing anguish that goes far beyond financial concerns for the people who owe it. One in 15 borrower...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump holds a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in January. Trump turned up the pressure on China Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. | AP A bay of 40-foot shipping containers fill the stern of a containership at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Georgia, last July. President Donald Trump turned up the pressure on China Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. | AP

, , , ,