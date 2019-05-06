Then-Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight during a 2013 hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A tentative date of May 15 has been set for congressional testimony by the man who led the nearly two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a lawmaker said Sunday. David Cicilline, a Democrat and member of the House Judiciary Committee, told "Fox News Sunday" that while there was no "absolute guarantee" that Mueller would testify, "the White House has so far indicated they would not interfere." | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Democrat hopes for accord on Robert Mueller's House testimony, possibly May 15

AP

WASHINGTON - A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee says he’s hopeful special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before the committee, noting that May 15 has been proposed.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline told “Fox News Sunday” that “we hope the special counsel will appear” at that time and that “we think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

He later tweeted that “nothing has been agreed to yet.”

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said last week the committee was “firming up the date” for Mueller’s testimony and hoping it would be May 15.

Cicilline said on Fox “obviously until the date comes, we never have an absolute guarantee” and in his tweet later, said “we hope the Special Counsel” will agree to the proposed date for his testimony.

Democrats are seeking more information about Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Mueller declined comment.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The Popocatepetl volcano releases a plume of ash as seen from the flanks of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, near Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Thursday. Veronica Agustin says the community has gotten used to living with Don Goyo, a nickname for Popocatepetl. When Don Goyo gets angry, the ground vibrates, doors and windows shake — she compares the sound to that of beans cooking in boiling water. "The scare passes," said Agustin.
Mexican villagers beseech volcano goddess for rain, safety as eruption fears mount
The inhabitants of Santiago Xalitzintla rise well before dawn to prepare their offerings to The Sleeping Woman, as they affectionately call the dormant Iztaccihuatl volcano that hovers above their ...
Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Pul-e-Khumri city, Baghlan province, Afghanistan, Sunday.
Taliban kill 13 Afghan police in attack on compound
The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing 13 police and setting off a six-hour gunbattle, officials said. The Interior Ministry said the attack in Puli...
Image Not Available
French tourists feared kidnapped in Benin near Burkina Faso after driver is found apparently shot
Two French tourists are feared kidnapped in the West African nation of Benin after they failed to return from a game drive in a wildlife reserve near the northern border with Burkina Faso, authorit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight during a 2013 hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A tentative date of May 15 has been set for congressional testimony by the man who led the nearly two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a lawmaker said Sunday. David Cicilline, a Democrat and member of the House Judiciary Committee, told "Fox News Sunday" that while there was no "absolute guarantee" that Mueller would testify, "the White House has so far indicated they would not interfere." | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,