Gaza Sunday death toll rises to 12 in Israeli strikes: ministry

GAZA CITY, GAZA STRIP - The toll of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip rose to 12 on Sunday, the enclave’s health ministry said, as Israel carried out a series of strikes in response to dozens of rockets fired from the Hamas-run territory.

The ministry said three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in northern Gaza and two in southern Gaza, raising an earlier toll of seven.

At least six of those killed were confirmed to be militants affiliated with the Palestinian territory’s leaders Hamas or the allied Islamic Jihad group.

Three civilians were killed in Israel on Sunday as Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets from the enclave, Israeli authorities announced.

Two were Israelis, the army said, with the nationality of the third not announced.

Israeli targets included internal security headquarters in the Palestinian enclave, an interior ministry statement said. The building in Gaza City was destroyed, the statement said.

Rocket fire and Israeli strikes continued Sunday evening.

Streaks of light are pictured as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, as seen from Israel Sunday. A ball of fire is seen during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Saturday. Relatives cry during the funeral of Moshe Agadi in the city of Ashkelon, Israel, Sunday. Agadi was killed outside his home in Ashkelon by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

