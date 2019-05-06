The Popocatepetl volcano releases a plume of ash as seen from the flanks of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, near Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Thursday. Veronica Agustin says the community has gotten used to living with Don Goyo, a nickname for Popocatepetl. When Don Goyo gets angry, the ground vibrates, doors and windows shake — she compares the sound to that of beans cooking in boiling water. "The scare passes," said Agustin. | AP

World

Mexican villagers beseech volcano goddess for rain, safety as eruption fears mount

AP

SANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, MEXICO - The inhabitants of Santiago Xalitzintla rise well before dawn to prepare their offerings to The Sleeping Woman, as they affectionately call the dormant Iztaccihuatl volcano that hovers above their town in central Mexico.

There are potatoes to fry for the feast, and heaping bunches of red carnations to lug up to the stone altar 3,800 meters (12,470 feet) above sea level. Hundreds of villagers — including infants, preschool-aged children and the elderly — make the biannual three-hour trek through steep pine forest and past babbling brooks to ask for the volcano’s aid and protection. They beseech her to bring rain for their crops, shield their harvests from hail and calm the ashy exhalations of her neighbor, the unnervingly active Popocatepetl volcano.

Veronica Agustin says the community has gotten used to living with Don Goyo, a nickname for Popocatepetl. When Don Goyo gets angry, the ground vibrates, doors and windows shake — she compares the sound to that of beans cooking in boiling water. “The scare passes,” says Agustin.

Santiago Xalitzintla has the distinction of being the community closest to Popocatepetl, whose crater has increasingly been belching lava and spewing ash that sometimes reaches Mexico City, 90 km (55 miles) to the northwest. The community is now on evacuation alert, with alarms sounding to tell residents when they should escape to the nearby city of Cholula.

The hike to pay homage to The Sleeping Woman — the volcano’s silhouette resembles a reclining female — is a tradition that goes back generations. The residents of Santiago Xalitzintla celebrate over two days in early May, shooting fireworks into the sky above their town, drinking copious amounts of tequila and cooking communal meals over open fires. Twice a year, they embark on a similar climb up Popocatepetl.

Underneath a small waterfall on the slopes of Iztaccihuatl, the offerings are laid out on an altar. There are papayas and watermelons carved into flower shapes, cups of milky pulque — an alcoholic beverage made from the fermented sap of the maguey plant — cobs of corn, incense and votive candles.

It’s the Day of the Holy Cross, a religious holiday celebrated in many parts of Latin America that marks Byzantine Empress Saint Helena’s search for the cross on which Jesus was crucified.

The ceremony at Iztaccihuatl, though, mixes Catholic traditions with pre-Hispanic rituals and beliefs.

The pilgrims sing Catholic hymns and hold Mass to ask the Virgin Mary to forgive their sins, standing before wooden crosses draped with rosaries, flowers, shawls and dresses.

Nasario Galicia tends the altar, tucked inside a nook in the stone walls of The Sleeping Woman. He blows incense. He ladles steaming, chili-infused tripe stew into bowls and presents them to the mountain deity. Next come mugs of coffee infused with brown sugar and cinnamon.

Galicia, 76, has been hiking to the altar for more than 40 years. He says he has been struck by lightning, prayed to the mountain goddess and lived to tell the tale. He calls Iztaccihuatl “Rosita,” for Saint Rose, the patron saint of the indigenous people of the Americas. The villagers’ next trek to Iztaccihuatl will take place in August on the feast day of Saint Rose.

“This is a tradition that we have carried out for a long time now,” says Galicia.

A conch shell is blown. Drums are beat. Maracas shake. And a song begins in the indigenous Nahuatl tongue to honor Tonantzin, the Aztec mother earth goddess who is often celebrated alongside the Virgin Mary.

Larion Hernandez, who joined the pilgrimage from another village below the volcanos called San Mateo Ozolco, explains first in Nahuatl and then in Spanish why he feels the offerings to Iztaccihuatl are so important.

“We came to leave an offering and also to ask her, our mother of this place, to give us good harvests and also to thank her at the same time for past harvests,” he says.

The harvest in this patch of Puebla state is primarily corn, the base of the Mexican diet.

“As mother earth, we should take care of her because she gives us food to eat, and we should take care of her because otherwise we will be our own extinction,” concludes Hernandez.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Then-Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight during a 2013 hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A tentative date of May 15 has been set for congressional testimony by the man who led the nearly two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a lawmaker said Sunday. David Cicilline, a Democrat and member of the House Judiciary Committee, told "Fox News Sunday" that while there was no "absolute guarantee" that Mueller would testify, "the White House has so far indicated they would not interfere."
Democrat hopes for accord on Robert Mueller's House testimony, possibly May 15
A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee says he's hopeful special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before the committee, noting that May 15 has been proposed. Rhode Island Rep. Da...
Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Pul-e-Khumri city, Baghlan province, Afghanistan, Sunday.
Taliban kill 13 Afghan police in attack on compound
The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing 13 police and setting off a six-hour gunbattle, officials said. The Interior Ministry said the attack in Puli...
Image Not Available
French tourists feared kidnapped in Benin near Burkina Faso after driver is found apparently shot
Two French tourists are feared kidnapped in the West African nation of Benin after they failed to return from a game drive in a wildlife reserve near the northern border with Burkina Faso, authorit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Popocatepetl volcano releases a plume of ash as seen from the flanks of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, near Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Thursday. Veronica Agustin says the community has gotten used to living with Don Goyo, a nickname for Popocatepetl. When Don Goyo gets angry, the ground vibrates, doors and windows shake — she compares the sound to that of beans cooking in boiling water. "The scare passes," said Agustin. | AP Celebrants stand near open fires Friday cooking communal meals on the flanks of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, or The Sleeping Woman (the volcano resembles a reclining female), as part of the Day of the Cross celebrations, near Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico. The residents of Santiago Xalitzintla celebrate over two days in early May, and leave offerings on an altar at the base of the volcano, asking for a good harvest and as gratitude for harvests past. | AP

, , ,