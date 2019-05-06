World / Politics

Trump taps ex-Obama border patrol chief as ICE director

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is tapping a former border patrol chief who served in the Obama administration to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump tweets that Mark Morgan “will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE.” He added: “Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!”

The announcement comes amid a shake-up at the Department of Homeland Security triggered by the president’s frustration with the increasing number of migrants at the border. Trump withdrew his previous nominee last month.

Morgan, who was named the head of the U.S. Border Patrol in 2016, was ousted early in Trump’s presidency. He has been a guest on Fox News, defending Trump’s immigration policies.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Pul-e-Khumri city, Baghlan province, Afghanistan, Sunday.
Taliban kill 13 Afghan police in attack on compound
The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing 13 police and setting off a six-hour gunbattle, officials said. The Interior Ministry said the attack in Puli...
Image Not Available
French tourists feared kidnapped in Benin near Burkina Faso after driver is found apparently shot
Two French tourists are feared kidnapped in the West African nation of Benin after they failed to return from a game drive in a wildlife reserve near the northern border with Burkina Faso, authorit...
Women attend a public vigil in memory of the victims of a suspected serial killer in the mine where two women were found dead, near the village of Mitsero in Cyprus Sunday.
Alleged Cyprus serial killer appears in court as police retrieve fifth body
A Cypriot army officer who has allegedly confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls over nearly three years appeared in court Sunday, while police said they had recovered a fifth body. C...

, , , , ,