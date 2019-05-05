The week ahead for May 6 to May 12

Classic car parade “The Ginza Run” to be held in central district of Tokyo.
Tuesday
New town offices of Okuma, hit by 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, to start operation.
Automaker industry body to release Japan’s new car sales in April.
Restaurant chain operator Kisoji Co. to close all restaurants through Wednesday to give employees holidays as part of improvement to labor conditions.
Wednesday
Toyota Motor Corp. to release earnings report for business year ended March 31. Japanese auto giant is expected to report record sales due to robust global demand.
49th session of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to be held in Kyoto through May 12.
Emperor Naruhito to attend Kijitsu Houkoku no Gi ceremony at Imperial Palace and report dates of Sokuirei Seiden no Gi ritual in October to proclaim his enthronement and the Daijosai offering ceremony in November.
Thursday
Tokyo Olympic organizing committee to start accepting applications for 2020 Games ticket lottery from residents in Japan.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to visit United States to seek cooperation in settling issue of North Korea’s past abductions of Japanese nationals. As minister in charge of abduction issue, Suga plans to meet with high-ranking U.S. officials including Vice President Mike Pence.
Friday
Earnings reports by Japanese companies for business year ended in March to peak with around 500 firms listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange releasing results. Focus will be earnings outlook for current year amid slowdown in China’s economic growth.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to announce household spending in March and fiscal 2018.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono to hold talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on territorial dispute over islands called Northern Territories in Japan and Southern Kurils in Russia.
Saturday
Two-day Group of 20 agriculture ministers’ meeting to be held in city of Niigata.
Season for traditional cormorant fishing in Nagara River in Gifu Prefecture to begin.
Sunday
15-day Summer Grand Sumo Tournament to begin at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan