World / Offbeat

Iguana thrown at restaurant manager, then put in protective custody

AP

PAINESVILLE, OHIO - An iguana injured when a man pulled the lizard from under his shirt and threw it at an Ohio restaurant manager remains in protective custody at a humane society that is awaiting court permission to provide medical treatment.

The turquoise female iguana that police named “Copper” has a broken leg, metabolic bone disease and other ailments, Lake County Humane Society officials told WEWS-TV. The animal needs surgery that will cost about $1,600, but that can’t happen until a judge gives approval because the Humane Society is not its owner, society intake coordinator Allison Rothlisberger said Saturday.

The Humane Society is seeking tax-deductible donations to pay for the surgery. Copper is receiving basic care for now to make the lizard as comfortable as possible, Rothlisberger said.

The iguana’s 49-year-old owner has been charged with cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanor charges.

According to authorities, the man threw a menu at a waitress at a Perkins Restaurant in Painesville on April 16. When a manager intervened, the man removed the iguana from beneath his shirt, twirled it around and threw it at him, police said. Authorities haven’t said what provoked the attack.

Painesville is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of downtown Cleveland.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Alexander Gorbunov is interviewed in Moscow on Friday.
Russia's one-fingered 'hero' blogger defiantly rips Kremlin, one click at a time
He must use a wheelchair and has limited use of his hands, but Alexander Gorbunov, the author of hugely popular social media accounts in Russia, has emerged as one of President Vladimir Putin's mos...
Aerial view of the Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 that overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday.
Probe begins into Boeing 737-800 that slid off runway into Florida river
Federal investigators on Saturday began searching for what caused a Boeing jetliner with 143 people on board to slide off a runway into a shallow river while landing at a Jacksonville, Florida mili...
Hossein Fereidoun sits in a conference in Tehran in July 2017.
Iran sentences President Hassan Rouhani's brother to prison for corruption
Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani's brother has been sentenced to an unspecified prison term for corruption. ISNA said Saturday that Hossein Fereidoun, a close ...

, , , ,