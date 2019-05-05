World / Politics

Iran sentences President Hassan Rouhani's brother to prison for corruption

AP

TEHRAN - Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani’s brother has been sentenced to an unspecified prison term for corruption.

ISNA said Saturday that Hossein Fereidoun, a close confidant of the president, will be able to appeal the verdict. The financial misconduct charges date back to 2016, and were brought by hard-liners who dominate the country’s judiciary.

Rouhani, a relative moderate within Iran’s political system, changed his surname decades ago.

Fereidoun’s trial began in February, and he’s been free on bail since spending a night in prison in 2017.

He had played a role as part of the team that negotiated Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Iran has in the past jailed allies of former presidents for similar charges.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Illinois plans to legalize recreational marijuana from next year
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reached an agreement with key lawmakers on a plan to legalize recreational marijuana in the state starting next year. Pritzker joined fellow Democrats Saturday to...
Image Not Available
Iguana thrown at restaurant manager, then put in protective custody
An iguana injured when a man pulled the lizard from under his shirt and threw it at an Ohio restaurant manager remains in protective custody at a humane society that is awaiting court permission to...
Alexander Gorbunov is interviewed in Moscow on Friday.
Russia's one-fingered 'hero' blogger defiantly rips Kremlin, one click at a time
He must use a wheelchair and has limited use of his hands, but Alexander Gorbunov, the author of hugely popular social media accounts in Russia, has emerged as one of President Vladimir Putin's mos...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hossein Fereidoun sits in a conference in Tehran in July 2017. | AP

, , ,