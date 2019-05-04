A North Korean farmer walks through a village in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province in September 2011. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

North Korea faces food crisis after poor harvest, U.N. says

Reuters

GENEVA - Four in 10 North Koreans are chronically short of food and further cuts to already minimal rations are expected after the worst harvest in a decade, the United Nations said on Friday.

Official rations are down to 300 grams — under 11 ounces — per person per day, the lowest ever for this time of year, the U.N. said following a food security assessment it carried out at Pyongyang’s request from March 29 to April 12.

It found that 10.1 million people were suffering from severe food insecurity, “meaning they do not have enough food till the next harvest,” U.N. World Food Program spokesman Herve Verhoosel said.

North Korea’s population is around 25.2 million, according to its Central Bureau of Statistics, the report said.

Verhoosel said the word “famine” was not being used in the current crisis, but it might come to that in a few months or years. “The situation is very serious today — that’s a fact.”

The country suffered a famine in the mid-1990s believed to have killed as many as 3 million people.

For its assessment the WFP, one of only a few aid agencies with access to the country, gained widespread entry to farms, households, nurseries and food distribution centers.

Verhoosel blamed a combination of dry spells, heat waves and flooding for the new crisis, which the U.S. State Department said was the government’s fault.

“The DPRK regime continues to exploit, starve, and neglect its own people in order to advance its unlawful nuclear and weapons program,” a department spokeswoman said, adding that it could meet its people’s needs if it redirected state funds.

After a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump failed to produce a deal to end the program in return for sanctions relief, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set a year-end deadline for Washington to show more flexibility.

North Korea has for years relied on regular supplies of U.N. food aid.

Its agricultural output of 4.9 million tons was the lowest since 2008-2009, leading to a food deficit of 1.36 million tons in the 2018/2019 marketing year, the WPF report said.

Prospects for the 2019 early season crops of wheat and barley were worrisome. “The effects of repeated climate shocks are compounded by shortages of fuel, fertiliser and spare parts crucial for farming,” Verhoosel said.

The WFP plans to make another assessment during July and August.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 28.
North Korea fires several rounds of short-range 'projectiles' into Sea of Japan, South Korea says
North Korea fired several rounds of unidentified short-range "projectiles" into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The North "fired multiple rounds...
Residents of Puti ride along a road next to damaged trees oafter Cyclone Fani made landfall in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Friday.
Cyclone Fani targets Kolkata on coastal rampage
Cyclone Fani headed for the major Indian city of Kolkata on Saturday after leaving a trail of deadly destruction along the country's east coast. Fani, one of the most powerful storms to come out...
An Indian farmer lies on a road after falling due to gusty winds ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri, in the Indian state of Odisha, Friday.
Monster Cyclone Fani smashes eastern India
Cyclone Fani tore through India's eastern coast on Friday as a grade 5 storm, lashing beaches with rain and wind gusting up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour and affecting weather as far aw...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A North Korean farmer walks through a village in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province in September 2011. | REUTERS

, , , , ,