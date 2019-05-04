North Korea fires several rounds of short-range missiles into Sea of Japan, South Korea says

North Korea fired several rounds of unidentified short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The North fired the missiles “from its east coast town of Wonsan in the northeastern direction between 9:06 a.m. and 9:27 a.m. today,” the JCS said in a release.

They flew for a range of about 70 kilometers to 100 kilometers, the JCS said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said it was aware of the reports, and was working to confirm if the missile had landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The Pentagon was also looking into the apparent launch, a U.S. defense department spokesman said.

The launch was the first by the nuclear-armed country since November 2017.

The move was likely to raise tensions as denuclearization talks with the United States remain deadlocked.

It comes just days after North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, a key figure in nuclear negotiations with the United States, on Tuesday warned of an “undesired consequence” for the U.S. if Washington does not adjust its policy on North Korea’s denuclearization by an end-of-the-year deadline leader Kim Jong Un has set.

In mid-April, the North Korean leader also oversaw a test of what the country called a new type of “guided tactical weapon.” That and Saturday’s missile test appeared to signal that Kim was working to escalate tensions in an attempt to gain leverage with Washington.

The nuclear talks have stalled since the second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump collapsed in February with no deal on the North’s denuclearization.

While Choe did not elaborate as to what that consequence might mean, it could suggest a resumption of nuclear or missile tests by the North.

Choe said in March that the country was rethinking whether to continue talks with the U.S., adding that Kim would decide soon whether to stay on the track of dialogue and maintain its informal nuclear and missile moratorium.

Around the end of 2017, North Korea informally adopted a freeze on missile flight tests, and in April last year, it declared a “suspension” of nuclear and long-range missile tests.

At a meeting of the North’s rubber-stamp parliament in April, Kim said he is willing to meet with Trump for a third time for nuclear talks — if Washington comes to the table with the “correct posture” — but laid down a year-end deadline “for a bold decision from the U.S.”