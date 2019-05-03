U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe play golf at the president's course in northern Virginia on April 27. | CABINET PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE / VIA KYODO

Business

Trump decided to do Abe a favor and delay Japan-U.S. trade talks until after poll, Time reports

JIJI, Kyodo

WASHINGTON - Full trade talks between Japan and the United States are likely to be held after this summer’s Upper House election, U.S. magazine Time has reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump did Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a favor during their meeting late last month by offering to push back the start of full bilateral trade talks until after the House of Councilors election, the magazine quoted U.S. officials as saying.

Trump values his relationship with Abe, and his decision to ignore the advice of his chief negotiator, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, to negotiate Japanese auto exports and U.S. farm products at the most recent summit is “a reflection of that personal touch,” according to Time.

At the summit, Japan’s representatives are believed to have told Washington that Tokyo wants to minimize the impact on the Upper House election of talks around opening markets for farm products and autos, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Japan and the U.S. kicked off the trade talks in April. While bilateral working-level discussions on tariff cuts and their elimination for individual products are expected to begin later this month, a final accord is highly likely to be delayed until after the election, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Trump “has not let go of his threat” to impose 25 percent tariffs on Japanese vehicles unless Japan opens its markets further to U.S. beef and other agricultural products, the magazine said.

Trump faces a May 18 deadline for deciding on the additional tariffs on vehicles from Japan and other countries for national security reasons. But he could delay the decision “by as much as 180 days,” according to Time.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Tuesday he is seeking a swift agreement with Japan on tariff cuts for farm goods, hopefully by the end of May.

“(We want) maybe not a comprehensive type of bilateral trade negotiation but certainly one that seals down the agricultural issues that we are very concerned about, and I think we can get that done quickly and hopefully by the time the president visits Japan,” Perdue told reporters in Washington.

Perdue said he talks with Lighthizer “on a frequent basis,” and that the chief U.S. trade negotiator “is very much interested in sealing the deal sooner rather than later.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
The next 'Ferrari of shale' may be hiding in Australia's outback
In a corner of outback Australia, a drilling crew will soon try tapping shale rocks that could hold more than three times the world's annual consumption of natural gas. Origin Energy Ltd. plans ...
Finance Minister Taro Aso (left) and Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda hold a news conference Thursday in Nadi, Fiji, after attending a meeting of the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of Japan, China, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Japan urges China to 'graduate from' ADB loans, as finance chiefs consider adding yen and yuan to...
Finance Minister Taro Aso said Thursday he told his Chinese counterpart, Liu Kun, that China should no longer depend on loans from the Asian Development Bank. China must "graduate from" ADB loan...
John Kapoor, the billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc., leaves the federal courthouse in Boston March 13.
Drug firm founder guilty of bribing doctors to push opioid
A pharmaceutical company founder accused of bribing doctors across the U.S. to prescribe a highly addictive fentanyl spray was convicted Thursday in a case that exposed such marketing tactics as us...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe play golf at the president's course in northern Virginia on April 27. | CABINET PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE / VIA KYODO

, , , , , ,