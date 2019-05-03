The three-eyed snake found near Humpty Doo, Australia | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Offbeat

Three-eyed snake found in Australian town of Humpty Doo

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY - A three-eyed snake found slithering down a road in the northern Australian town of Humpty Doo has sparked amusement in a country already accustomed to unusual wildlife.

Rangers dubbed the unusual serpent “Monty Python” after finding it on a highway in late March.

X-rays showed all three of its eyes were functioning and the extra socket likely developed naturally while the snake was an embryo, the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission said in a Facebook post, noting that such deformities are common among reptiles.

Wildlife officers told the Northern Territory News the 40-centimeter (18-inch) carpet python was about 3 months old and died after about a month in captivity.

“It’s remarkable it was able to survive so long in the wild with its deformity, and he was struggling to feed before he died last week,” ranger Ray Chatto told the newspaper on Friday.

But the late Monty Python found a new life on the internet after the Wildlife Commission posted photos of it on their Facebook page this week.

“I tried to come up with a few jokes, but they just got cornea and cornea,” wrote one user.

Another thought the joke was elsewhere: “Not even disturbed by the three eyed snake … just incredibly amused that there’s a place called Humpty Doo.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Chinese family lost $6.5 million in Stanford admissions scam
The mother of a Chinese student admitted Friday she paid $6.5 million to the man at the heart of a U.S. college admission scandal but said she was duped into believing the sum was a charitable dona...
Doan Thi Huong leaves Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on April 1.
Vietnamese woman in Kim Jong Nam murder case freed, but plotters may never face trial
A Vietnamese woman who had been accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother was freed from prison Friday, ending legal proceedings over the brazen killing after an often-bizarre...
Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, in 2009.
Pentagon warns about risk of Chinese submarines in Arctic
Deepening Chinese activities in the Arctic region could also pave the way for a strengthened military presence, including the deployment of submarines to act as deterrents against nuclear attack, t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The three-eyed snake found near Humpty Doo, Australia | AFP-JIJI

, , ,