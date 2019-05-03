A P-8A Poseidon assigned to the "Skinny Dragons" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 flies over the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Pacific Ocean in 2017. | NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES / U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS ALEX PERLMAN / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Pentagon: China's first home-built carrier likely to join fleet in 2019

AP

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon says China’s first home-built aircraft carrier is likely to enter into service this year.

In a report Thursday on Chinese military power, the Pentagon said this fits with Beijing’s goal of developing a global force that can conduct military operations at expanding distances from the Chinese mainland.

The only aircraft carrier in China’s current naval fleet was bought as a mostly empty hull from Ukraine in 2002 and commissioned in 2012. China says aircraft carriers are needed to protect its coastline and trade routes.

The U.S. Navy has 11 aircraft carriers — the most of any nation. Earlier this year the Trump administration asked Congress to permit the early retirement of one carrier, but this week President Donald Trump withdrew that request.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Elderly Aussie couple mistakenly sign for delivery of millions of dollars' worth of meth
An elderly couple in Australia signed for a parcel and found they were the surprise recipients of an illegal shipment containing millions of dollars' worth of methamphetamine, police said Thursday....
The debris of a house destroyed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces and suspected militants lies in a heap in Pinglan in southern Kashmir on March 21.
Deadly encounters: The night the Indian Army arrived in a village in south Kashmir
Hundreds of Indian soldiers descended on the picturesque village of Pinglan, which is surrounded by south Kashmir's apple and apricot orchards, just before midnight on Feb. 17. By the time they ...
Wristbands, key chains and badges featuring India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and masks of the party president, Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are displayed at a BJP office ahead of the general election in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on April 3.
Modi's bulging war chest leaves India election rivals in the dust
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is flush with cash, giving his Hindu nationalist bloc a massive advantage over the main opposition Congress party as he seeks to win a s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A P-8A Poseidon assigned to the "Skinny Dragons" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 flies over the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Pacific Ocean in 2017. | NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES / U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS ALEX PERLMAN / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,