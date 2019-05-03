A 440-foot ship owned and operated by the Church of Scientology, the SMV Freewinds, is docked under quarantine from a measles outbreak in port near Castries, St. Lucia, Thursday. | REUTERS

St. Lucia probes quarantined Scientology-owned cruise ship after measles case is reported

AP

SAN JUAN - Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia have quarantined a cruise ship after discovering a confirmed case of measles aboard.

Dr. Merlene Fredericks-James is the island’s chief medical officer. She told The Associated Press on Thursday that the ship is still in port, and no one has been allowed to leave.

An official with St. Lucia’s Marine Police identified the ship as the Freewinds, but declined to provide their name because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The ship is reportedly owned by the Church of Scientology.

The church’s media center was not immediately available for comment.

Measles has sickened more than 700 people in 22 U.S. states this year. Federal officials say the resurgence is driven by misinformation about vaccines.

