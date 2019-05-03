Stephen Moore, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, holds up a $20 dollar bill while speaking during an interview in Washington on Thursday. President Donald Trump's selection for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Moore, said he was "all in" for the central bank despite growing objections to his potential nomination among Senate Republicans. | BLOOMBERG

World / Politics

Trump Fed choice Stephen Moore withdraws amid controversy over remarks against women

AP

WASHINGTON - Conservative commentator Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve, withdrew from consideration Thursday after losing Republican support in the Senate, largely over his past writings about women.

Trump tweeted the news, calling Moore “a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person.”

Numerous GOP senators said they objected to Moore’s disparaging past writings about women or sidestepped questions about whether they would back Moore. Moore has said he regretted the writings and said they were meant as humor columns.

Moore was an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign and helped design the 2017 tax cuts.

Moore’s candidacy immediately met widespread skepticism about his qualifications for the Fed and concerns about his background as a highly political commentator on economic issues.

He had called for the Fed to raise interest rates in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, when the central bank and other agencies were cutting rates or taking emergency actions to help resuscitate the economy and the banking system. After Trump’s election, Moore reversed course and argued for rate cuts even though the economy was much healthier by then.

After Trump named Moore as a potential nominee in late March, Gregory Mankiw, a Harvard professor who was a top adviser to President George W. Bush, observed that Moore “does not have the intellectual gravitas for this important job” and urged the Senate to keep him off the Fed.

Moore has argued that the Fed should follow changes in the prices of commodities, such as oil or farm goods, and raise rates if those prices rose, to stem inflation. Yet that approach would have caused the Fed to raise rates in 2008 as oil prices spiked, which would have worsened the Great Recession.

A conservative commentator for more than two decades, including for the Wall Street Journal editorial page, Moore is now a visiting fellow at the right-leaning Heritage Foundation. He was also an adviser to the Trump presidential campaign and helped design the 2017 tax cuts. He later co-wrote “Trumponomics,” a book touting the president’s policies.

Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this March 8 image taken from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is hoisted onto a ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast after it returned from a mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX said Thursday that its Dragon capsule for astronauts, which flew without a crew to the International Space Station last month, was destroyed during a ground test Tuesday in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
SpaceX confirms crew capsule destroyed in ground test, site still inaccessible due to toxic fuel
SpaceX has confirmed its crew capsule was destroyed in ground testing two weeks ago. A company vice president told reporters Friday it's too soon to know what went wrong during the April 20 test...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to the media at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
William Barr snubs House hearing, is accused by Nancy Pelosi of 'crime' of lying
Attorney General William Barr skipped a House hearing Thursday on special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and President Dona...
In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez addresses his troops, standing next to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center left) during a meeting at Fort Tiuna in Caracas Thursday.
Venezuela's Maduro calls for military unity against 'traitors' after clashes kill four protesters
Flanked by uniformed commanders, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday urged the armed forces to combat "traitors" as he sought to project strength after opposition leader Juan Guaido cal...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Stephen Moore, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, holds up a $20 dollar bill while speaking during an interview in Washington on Thursday. President Donald Trump's selection for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Moore, said he was "all in" for the central bank despite growing objections to his potential nomination among Senate Republicans. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , ,