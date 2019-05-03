In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez addresses his troops, standing next to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center left) during a meeting at Fort Tiuna in Caracas Thursday. | JHONN ZERPA/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE / VIA AP

Venezuela's Maduro calls for military unity against 'traitors' after clashes kill four protesters

AP

CARACAS - Flanked by uniformed commanders, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday urged the armed forces to combat “traitors” as he sought to project strength after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising two days earlier.

Speaking at Fort Tiuna, a military base in Caracas, Maduro also said the opposition had sought to provoke bloodshed in Caracas with Guaido’s call, which failed to push Venezuela’s military into rebellion but was followed by deadly clashes between protesters and police in cities across the country.

At least four people died after being shot during protests on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict, a human rights group. The dead included two people who were shot in the city of La Victoria and two others killed in Caracas.

One of those hit by gunfire, 16-year-old Yosner Graterol, died of his injuries on Thursday morning, the human rights group said.

Activists say at least 230 people were injured and 205 were detained during the clashes between protesters and police.

The streets of the capital were calm on Thursday.

