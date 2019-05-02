World / Science & Health

Australian scientists find antidote for sting of deadly box jellyfish, world's most venomous creature

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY - Australian researchers believe they have found an antidote to a sting from the world’s most venomous creature, the much-feared box jellyfish.

Researchers at the University of Sydney had been investigating how the venom is so deadly that one box jellyfish can kill 60 people.

The team noticed the venom needs cholesterol to kill human cells and decided to test whether existing drugs could stop it.

“Since there are lots of drugs available that target cholesterol” the team tried one out, said lead author Raymond Lau.

“It worked,” he said. “It’s a molecular antidote.”

Running tests using human cells and mice, the team found it could stop tissue scarring and pain associated with the sting as long as the medicine was injected within 15 minutes.

Stings from box jellyfish — which can be smaller than a fingernail or up to 3 meters long, depending on the species — can cause acute muscular pain, violent vomiting, feelings of “impending doom,” hair that stands on end, strokes, heart failure and death within minutes.

So far they have only tested the sting from the larger, more deadly species.

“We know the drug will stop the necrosis, skin scarring and the pain completely when applied to the skin,” said associate professor Neely.

“We don’t know yet if it will stop a heart attack. That will need more research, and we are applying for funding to continue this work.”

The team hopes that eventually a topical cream or spray can be developed to prevent stings that are thought to kill dozens of people each year and hospitalize thousands more.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Graffiti believed to have been created by street artist Banksy is seen at the site where hundreds of Extinction Rebellion climate protesters camped recently at Marble Arch in London, on April 26.
Report urges U.K. to adopt world's toughest targets as Parliament declares climate emergency
British people need to fly less, drive electric cars, eat little meat and turn their home thermostats down to 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) in order to rein in greenhouse gases damagin...
A handout photo made available by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology on Wednesday shows a view of the virtual reconstruction of the Xiahe mandible after digital removal of the adhering carbonate crust, which was found in 1980 in Baishiya Karst Cave. The mandible is so well preserved that it allows for a virtual reconstruction of the two sides of the mandible. The Denisovan mandible likely represents the earliest hominin fossil on the Tibetan Plateau.
160,000-year-old Chinese fossil sheds light on Denisovans, the mysterious kin of Neanderthals
Nearly 40 years after it was found by a monk in a Chinese cave, a fossilized chunk of jawbone has been revealed as coming from a mysterious relative of the Neanderthals. Contemporaries of...
A family sits along the shore of Lake Elsinore as they watch the Holy Fire burn in the distance in Lake Elsinore, California, last August. The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting a heavy wildfire season for areas along the West Coast of the United States this summer.
Forecast calls for busy wildfire season along U.S. West Coast
Most of the country can expect a normal wildfire season but residents along the West Coast of the United States should be ready for another busy season, the National Interagency Fire Center said We...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tripedalia cystophora, a box jellyfish from the Caribbean Sea Jan Bielecki | PUBLIC DOMAIN

, , , , ,