Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening ceremony of the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem WSednesday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with solemn ceremony as Netanyahu hit surge in anti-Semitism

JERUSALEM - Israel on Wednesday began commemorating its Holocaust Remembrance Day in honor of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, as leaders voiced concerns about a rising wave of anti-Semitism around the world.

In emotional addresses to an opening ceremony at Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, the country’s ceremonial president warned the government against getting too close to far right parties in Europe, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that last weekend’s deadly synagogue shooting in San Diego was the latest reminder of growing anti-Semitic hatred.

The 24-hour remembrance period began at sundown with the main ceremony at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, and came just hours after Israeli researchers reported that violent attacks against Jews rose significantly last year. This spike, highlighted by the San Diego attack, was most dramatic in western Europe.

President Reuven Rivlin warned of anti-Semitism in Europe, which he said “is once again raising its head, fueled by waves of immigration, by economic crises, and by disillusionment with the political establishment.”

In veiled criticism of Netanyahu, he urged the government to be cautious about forging alliances with the far-right parties in Europe.

“Every country and society has the legitimate right and even the duty to choose its policy and to protect its identity. Not every right-wing party in Europe that believes in controlling immigration or in protecting its unique character is anti-Semitic or xenophobic,” Rivlin said. “But political forces where anti-Semitism and racism are part of their language, their legacy or their ideology can never be our allies.

“No interest and no consideration of realpolitik can justify a dishonorable alliance with racist groups or elements who do not acknowledge their past and their responsibility for the crimes of the Holocaust,” he added.

Rivlin did not identify any particular countries. But Netanyahu has come under criticism for embracing a string of Eastern European leaders who have offered strong political support to Israel while promoting a distorted image of the Holocaust.

A slew of former communist nations whose leaders recently visited Israel and paid their respects at Yad Vashem, such as Hungary, Lithuania and Poland, are swept up in a wave of World War II-era revisionism that seeks to diminish their culpability in the Holocaust while making heroes out of anti-Soviet nationalists involved in the mass killing of Jews. In Israel, established in the wake of the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews, many say Netanyahu is cynically betraying the victims’ memory.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, warned of rising anti-Semitic extremism as well. He said that the extreme right, extreme left and radical Islam agree on “one thing: their hatred of Jews.”

He noted the deadly synagogue shootings in San Diego last weekend and in Pittsburgh last October as well as vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. He also took aim at a recent political cartoon in the New York Times’ international edition, saying that even “respected newspapers” have gotten swept up in the trend.

“We’re not talking about legitimate criticism of Israel,” he said, “but of systematic, poisonous and shallow hatred.”

Holocaust Remembrance day is one of the most melancholy days on Israel’s calendar. Places of entertainment and cafes are closed. TV and radio stations broadcast Holocaust documentaries and interviews with survivors or somber music until sundown the next day.

Israelis come to a mournful, two-minute standstill to remember the dead Thursday morning when sirens wail across the country. Pedestrians stop in their tracks. Cars pull over on roads and many people exit their vehicles to stand still in contemplation.

The names of Holocaust victims are read out in parliament.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Anti-government protesters clash with security forces during the commemoration of May Day on Wednesday after a day of violent clashes on the streets of the capital spurred by Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido's call on the military to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro.
Thousands protest Maduro regime as Venezuela standoff sparks U.S.-Russian tensions
Thousands of marchers protested in Venezuela on Wednesday to try to force socialist President Nicolas Maduro from power as tension grew between Russia and the United States over the political stand...
This 2017 photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland shows Riley Howell. Authorities say Howell, 21, was killed after he tackled a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Police said a few students, including Howell, died and several others were injured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell's actions likely saved the lives of other students.
Slain student hailed as hero for confronting North Carolina campus gunman
A North Carolina college student tackled a gunman who opened fire in a classroom, saving others' lives but losing his own in the process, the police chief said Wednesday. Riley Howell, 21, was a...
Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before a House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on "FY2020 Budget Hearing — Department of Homeland Security," on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
White House wants $4.5 billion in emergency border funding
The Trump administration on Wednesday asked Congress for an additional $4.5 billion in emergency funds for the U.S.-Mexico border as the administration contends with a surge of Central American mig...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening ceremony of the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem WSednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,