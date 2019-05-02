British Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson is seen outside Downing Street in London April 2. | REUTERS

Business

U.K. defense secretary fired over Huawei leaks

AP

LONDON - British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson was summarily fired Wednesday after an investigation into leaks from a secret government meeting about Chinese telecoms firm Huawei.

In a letter to Williamson, Prime Minister Theresa May said she “can no longer have full confidence” in Williamson in the wake of the investigation.

In the letter released by Downing St., May told Williamson that there was “compelling evidence” suggesting his “responsibility for the unauthorized disclosure” from the National Security Council.

“No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified,” she said.

There was no immediate comment from Williamson.

Penny Mordaunt, the international development secretary, has been appointed as Williamson’s replacement.

An investigation was launched last week after newspapers reported that the security council, which meets in private, had agreed to let Huawei participate in some aspects of Britain’s new 5G wireless communications network.

The government insists no decision has been made about Huawei.

The United States has been lobbying allies to exclude Huawei from all 5G networks, noting that the Chinese government can force the company to give it backdoor access to data on its networks.

The security council includes senior ministers, who receive briefings from top military and intelligence officials, and its meetings are considered highly sensitive.

The leak comes amid a Brexit-fueled breakdown in government discipline. With May weakened by her failure to take Britain out of the European Union, multiple ministers are positioning themselves to try to replace her, partly by cultivating positive press coverage.

The Daily Telegraph said last week it had obtained details of security council meetings about Huawei. It said several ministers, including Williamson, had opposed letting Huawei work on Britain’s 5G network.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

New graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last May. A college degree has long been a ticket to the U.S. middle class. Yet a new survey shows that college graduates aren't as likely as they once were to feel they belong to the middle class.
U.S. college grads feel their grip on middle class loosening, student loan strains rising
A college degree has long been a ticket to the U.S. middle class. It typically confers higher pay, stronger job security, greater home ownership and comparatively stable households. Those benefi...
Radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, is stored under 5 feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, South Carolina, in 2013. U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is pledging to expedite the removal of weapons-grade plutonium his agency secretly shipped to Nevada last year, beginning in 2021.
Nevada urges GOP to drop new push on nuclear waste dump
Nevada lawmakers want Republicans to end a renewed effort aimed at creating a national nuclear waste dump in the Nevada desert. The lawmakers say the ensuing political battle will only delay a perm...
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He gestures as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (center) chats with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Wednesday.
U.S. and Chinese negotiators hold 'productive' trade talks
Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators held productive talks in Beijing on Wednesday, the American side said, as the economic superpowers head toward an endgame in a dispute that has hit busines...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson is seen outside Downing Street in London April 2. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,