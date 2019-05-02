Radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, is stored under 5 feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, South Carolina, in 2013. U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is pledging to expedite the removal of weapons-grade plutonium his agency secretly shipped to Nevada last year, beginning in 2021. | AP

Business

Nevada urges GOP to drop new push on nuclear waste dump

AP

WASHINGTON - Nevada lawmakers want Republicans to end a renewed effort aimed at creating a national nuclear waste dump in the Nevada desert. The lawmakers say the ensuing political battle will only delay a permanent solution to the country’s nuclear waste storage problem.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is debating legislation by its chairman, Sen. John Barrasso, that’s intended to revive the stalled plan for a nuclear waste site at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain.

The Wyoming Republican says his proposal would give Nevada a chance to present its arguments against hosting the waste site to an independent panel.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, says pushing to create the repository at Yucca Mountain over the state’s objections will only waste decades and billions of dollars.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He gestures as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (center) chats with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Wednesday.
U.S. and Chinese negotiators hold 'productive' trade talks
Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators held productive talks in Beijing on Wednesday, the American side said, as the economic superpowers head toward an endgame in a dispute that has hit busines...
A man walks past a screen displaying share prices in the Osaka Securities Exchange building on April 25. The Topix index has slumped 8.8 percent in the past year.
The relationship between Asian and U.S. stocks is falling apart
Something strange is happening in the world of global stocks. After years of trading in line with American stocks, Asian equities are no longer moving in tandem. Asia's regional benchmark has sl...
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington March 20.
Trump slams Fed for 'incessantly' raising interest rates
President Donald Trump slammed the Federal Reserve on Tuesday for "incessantly" raising interest rates and said cutting rates by a full point would make the economy surge. In a Twitter outburst ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, is stored under 5 feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, South Carolina, in 2013. U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is pledging to expedite the removal of weapons-grade plutonium his agency secretly shipped to Nevada last year, beginning in 2021. | AP

, , ,