National

No system failures reported over name change to new era: government official

JIJI, Kyodo

There have been no reports of information system failures from the public or private sectors as a result of the change to Japan’s era name from Heisei to Reiwa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

All sectors are required to report immediately to the Cabinet Secretariat if any malfunctions occur in their systems, Suga told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting.

“We’ll do all we can” to deal with any system problems related to Wednesday’s era change, Suga continued.

Systems in some government agencies still need updating, but the work will finish before their offices reopen on Tuesday after the 10-day Golden Week holiday period, he said.

Although no actual system failures were reported regarding the change of the era, it was discovered on Monday that when bank transfer requests were made on Sunday and after at ATMs installed at convenience stores using cash cards issued by Hokkaido Bank, Hokuriku Bank and the Bank of Yokohama, the year 1989, which was the first year of Heisei, appeared on the monitors and statements instead of 2019.

The banks posted an apology on their official websites, explaining that the actual transfers will be made on the correct dates.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Lawyers representing South Koreans who said they were forced to work for Japan Iron & Steel Co., now known as Nippon Steel Corp., are seen outside the company's head office in Tokyo in November.
Tokyo protests as South Korea court asked to sell Nippon Steel, Nachi-Fujikoshi assets over warti...
Japan protested Wednesday what it sees as inaction by the South Korean government to prevent Japanese corporate assets from being sold as part of a wartime labor dispute. The protest came...
Kaoru Hasegawa (right) is taken to a police station Monday after being arrested for allegedly trespassing on the grounds of Prince Hisahito's junior high school.
Man who allegedly left knives on prince's school desk sent to prosecutors
A 56-year-old man was sent to prosecutors Wednesday for allegedly trespassing on the grounds of Prince Hisahito's school, where he left two knives on the boy's classroom desk, a charge he has ad...
Emperor Naruhito attends the Kenji to Shokei no Gi ritual Wednesday at the Imperial Palace, as Crown Price Akishino looks on.
Separation of state and religion controversy rekindled over Shinto-linked imperial succession rite
As Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne on Wednesday, a key imperial succession ritual related to Shinto rekindled controversy over the separation of state and religion that is stipulated in the...

, , , ,