No system failures reported over name change to new era: government official

There have been no reports of information system failures from the public or private sectors as a result of the change to Japan’s era name from Heisei to Reiwa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

All sectors are required to report immediately to the Cabinet Secretariat if any malfunctions occur in their systems, Suga told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting.

“We’ll do all we can” to deal with any system problems related to Wednesday’s era change, Suga continued.

Systems in some government agencies still need updating, but the work will finish before their offices reopen on Tuesday after the 10-day Golden Week holiday period, he said.

Although no actual system failures were reported regarding the change of the era, it was discovered on Monday that when bank transfer requests were made on Sunday and after at ATMs installed at convenience stores using cash cards issued by Hokkaido Bank, Hokuriku Bank and the Bank of Yokohama, the year 1989, which was the first year of Heisei, appeared on the monitors and statements instead of 2019.

The banks posted an apology on their official websites, explaining that the actual transfers will be made on the correct dates.