Actress Sora Aoi smiles at the camera Wednesday after giving birth to twin baby boys. | ©ABEMA TV / VIA KYODO

National

Former Japanese adult actress Sora Aoi reports giving birth in online streaming event

Kyodo

Japanese actress Sora Aoi, who is hugely popular in China, gave birth to twin baby boys on Wednesday and reported their safe delivery to her fans from her hospital bed in a live online video viewed more than 1 million times.

Smiling at the camera, Aoi said “I did it, Yay!” in the video with a simultaneous interpretation in Mandarin that was streamed by online broadcaster Abema TV.

The 35-year-old former adult film actress has many fans in mainland China and Taiwan, where pirated versions of her videos are still popular.

Aoi’s childbirth via C-section coincided with the start of the new Reiwa imperial era in Japan.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A story on the death of Emperor Mutsuhito, posthumously known as Emperor Meiji, appears on the front page of the July 31, 1912, edition of The Japan Times.
From Meiji to Taisho, Showa and Heisei, how The Japan Times covered previous era changes
"Joyfully and with a mingled sense of awe and reverence did the whole Japanese nation observe the great event of the Ceremony of the Imperial Enthronement of His Majesty the Emperor," Japan Times a...
Lawyers representing South Koreans who said they were forced to work for Japan Iron & Steel Co., now known as Nippon Steel Corp., are seen outside the company's head office in Tokyo in November.
South Korea court asked to sell Nippon Steel, Nachi-Fujikoshi assets over wartime labor
A team of lawyers for South Koreans awarded damages from Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp. and machinery manufacturer Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. over wartime labor said Wednesday they have asked a ...
Emperor Naruhito makes his first speech at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday, as his wife, Empress Masako, stands by his side, as other imperial family members, including Emperor Emeritus Akihito's younger brother Prince Hitachi, look on.
In first speech, Japan's new emperor vows to emulate father and fulfill duties as 'symbol of the ...
Delivering his first speech since ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne, Japan's new emperor vowed Wednesday to "act according to the Constitution" and fulfill his role as the symbol of the stat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Actress Sora Aoi smiles at the camera Wednesday after giving birth to twin baby boys. | ©ABEMA TV / VIA KYODO

, , , ,