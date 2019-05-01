Former Japanese adult actress Sora Aoi reports giving birth in online streaming event

Japanese actress Sora Aoi, who is hugely popular in China, gave birth to twin baby boys on Wednesday and reported their safe delivery to her fans from her hospital bed in a live online video viewed more than 1 million times.

Smiling at the camera, Aoi said “I did it, Yay!” in the video with a simultaneous interpretation in Mandarin that was streamed by online broadcaster Abema TV.

The 35-year-old former adult film actress has many fans in mainland China and Taiwan, where pirated versions of her videos are still popular.

Aoi’s childbirth via C-section coincided with the start of the new Reiwa imperial era in Japan.